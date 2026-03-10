Jets 2026 free agency tracker: Offseason moves, signings

NFL free agency has begun, and we’re keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2026 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts.

Teams can now negotiate with free agents, and signings can become official with the start of the new league year Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The first round of the 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 on ESPN.

On Monday, the Jets addressed cornerback by trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick before agreeing to give him a three-year, $40 million contract.

Here’s a breakdown of every 2026 NFL free agent signing by the New York Jets and how each will impact the upcoming season:

The Jets are bringing back linebacker Demario Davis. Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

What it means: Coach Aaron Glenn once called Davis “one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.” Glenn was around him for three seasons in New Orleans, so he knows. Davis, in his third stint with the Jets (the team that drafted him in 2012), will have a huge impact on the locker room. The Jets paid dearly for him, $22 million for two years — a $15 million guaranteed, more than his previous contract with the Saints. The big question is, how much gas remains in the tank? He’s 37 years old and his pass-coverage metrics declined last season. He’s still a thumper against the run; he was second among off-ball linebackers in run tackles for loss and no gain. Look for him to assume the green dot, taking it from Jamien Sherwood.

What it means: Onyemata (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) is another big-bodied run stuffer, just like recently-acquired nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat. Makes sense, considering the Jets finished 29th in run defense. The contract isn’t outrageous — one year, $10.5 million, including $9.7 million guaranteed. Glenn knows this player very well; they overlapped for five years in New Orleans. Onyemata started 17 games last season for the Falcons, recording one sack and 62 tackles. He fits best as a first- and second-down player. His run stop win rate was a career high last year.

The New York Jets are bringing in former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai. Katie Stratman/Imagn Images

What the signing means: The Jets needed edge-rushing help in the worst way, especially recording the second-fewest sacks (26) last season and trading Jermaine Johnson to the Titans, so they brought in Ossai on a three-year, $34.5 million deal. Ossai, 25, was a three-down player for the Bengals, making five sacks in each of the last two seasons. He was a down lineman in Cincinnati, so he projects as a defensive end in the Jets’ new 3-4 front. The guarantee ($22.5 million) is large for a player with modest sack totals, but the Jets see him as an ascending player. He recorded career highs last season in quarterback pressure percentage and pass rush win rate.

What it means: The Jets are bringing in Enagbare, 25, on a one-year deal worth $10 million. He is a bordlerline starter/high-end backup with exceptional durability (no missed games in four years) and experience as a three-down player. With the Packers, he replaced the injured Micah Parsons late in the season. For the Jets, he figures to be a situational rusher, though his sack numbers are modest — 11.5 career sacks. His pass rush win rate was a career low in 2025. Clearly, the Jets are betting on his upside.