‘Jana Nayagan’ awaits Madras Court censor verdict: Fans stand with Vijay; ‘A delay can slow the date, never the spirit’

In a twist of fate, Vijay’s much-anticipated film, ‘Jana Nayagan,’ has been placed on hold indefinitely due to issues surrounding its certification and a legal petition against the CBFC. As the Madras High Court prepares to deliver its ruling on January 9—formerly the film’s release date—fans express their concern after a complaint highlighted fears of religious insensitivity.

Vijay’s latest film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, has been facing a lot of issues since its announcement. Originally, the film was set to be released on January 9; however, the creators of the film announced in a social media post that the release had to be postponed due to unforeseeable circumstances. The announcement came only hours after it was revealed that a petition had been filed against the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for withholding the certification for ‘Jana Nayagan.’

More about the case

‘Jana Nayagan’ was supposed to be released across 5,000 theatre screens worldwide on January 9. However, due to the certification issues and the petition filed against the CBFC in the matter, the film’s release date has been indefinitely postponed. On January 7, the Madras High Court heard the arguments related to the case and announced that the final verdict will be served on the day of the film’s release. It was stated in court that a member of the examining committee had filed a complaint regarding the film to the CBFC chairman. In the 5-member committee, 4 of the members had suggested that ‘Jana Nayagan’ be given a U/A 16+ certificate. The objection raised by one of the members was not cleared in time internally, and the film was unable to get clearance for its release. Concerns about the film were raised due to specific scenes, which cited that they may hurt religious sentiments.

Fans stand in support of Vijay as they await the official verdict

The official verdict in the case is set to be released on January 9 at 10:30 AM. As fans and netizens alike await the final verdict, they have been rallying their forces online. Many have been regularly posting about their support for the actor, and have been talking about how unfair the whole situation is. Fans of the actor started hashtag trends online to show their support while awaiting the official verdict, including ‘#WeStandWithTHALAPATHY’ and ‘#Istandwithvijayanna.’

One person’s comment read, “If not this Pongal, No problem Anna…The day your movie releases, that day itself is Diwali & Pongal for us🥹🫂 @actorvijay #WeStandWithTHALAPATHY,” while another shared, “What could have been the biggest celebrated day with the farewell film is now spoiled by Dirty Politicians..Feeling the Void already! #WeStandWithTHALAPATHY.”

Another person posted and shared that, “Bhai, yeh CBFC wale Jana Nayagan ko certificate nahi de rahe, release postpone ho gaya… Politics lag raha hai full on, Vijay anna ke against. Aaj court ka order aayega shayad, umeed hai jaldi clear ho jaaye!” A social media user took to their account to post, “A delay can slow the date, never the spirit. The message, the conviction, and the power stay strong. United with the makers and millions of fans — this journey is far from over.”

‘Parasakthi’ also faces certification delay

‘Jana Nayagan’ was all set to be released on the Pongal weekend; however, now only ‘Parasakthi’ was to remain as the main Tamil release on January 10. As per PTI updates, however, this film is also facing delays in its certification clearance. This has sparked a lot of concern over the Tamil film industry regarding the process that is followed for clearing certifications.