Late actor Ahn Sung-ki remembered for quiet generosity toward apartment staff

Heartwarming stories about the late Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki are continuing to surface, revealing a side of the beloved star that many say reflected his off-screen character.

According to posts circulating in online film communities, Ahn regularly hosted year-end dinners for staff members working at his apartment complex, quietly treating them to meals at a luxury hotel while personally greeting each of the attendees.

On Jan. 8, an online film forum called DVDPrime featured a post titled “Actor Ahn Sung-ki has passed away. I’d like to share one story I heard.” The writer said Ahn and his wife invited employees from the apartment’s management office to the Hilton Hotel at the end of each year to treat them to dinner.

The invitation extended beyond administrative staff. The post said on-site workers from partner companies, including landscaping and cleaning crews, were also invited. Ahn lived at Hannam The Hill, a high-end residential complex in Yongsan District, Seoul.

What stood out to many readers was the couple’s personal attention to detail. The writer said, “Ahn wore a suit, and his wife wore a hanbok. They stood at the entrance of the banquet hall greeting each person one by one, saying, ‘Thank you for your hard work,’ and ‘You’ve done well,’ and even taking photos together with them.”

The post added that some staff members had noticed Ahn looking noticeably thinner in recent years and felt concerned for his health. “In the end, he passed away at a relatively young age,” the writer said, expressing their condolences.

Online reactions praised Ahn’s humanity and generosity. Comments included, “No matter how wealthy you are, it’s not easy to give to others,” and “This is a truly genuine story. It really shows the character of the late Ahn Sung-ki.” Others said inviting subcontracted workers to a hotel dinner deserved “nothing but applause,” and others said that Ahn’s warm smile immediately came to mind when they heard the story.

The story has since spread to other online communities, drawing widespread attention and prompting renewed reflection on the legacy of one of Korea’s most respected actors.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.