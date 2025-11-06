Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz learn Nitto ATP Finals draw fate | ATP Tour

Nitto ATP Finals

Sinner, Alcaraz learn Nitto ATP Finals draw fate

Play to begin Sunday in Turin

November 06, 2025

ATP Tour Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti are in the Bjorn Borg Group.

By ATP Staff

Defending champion Jannik Sinner and top seed Carlos Alcaraz learned their Nitto ATP Finals draw fate Thursday afternoon in Turin.

Sinner headlines Bjorn Borg Group, which will also feature Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti (8). If Musetti wins the Athens title this week, he will qualify and be the eighth seed. Otherwise, Auger-Aliassime will be the eighth seed.

Sinner made the final for the first time in 2023 and last year produced a flawless performance at Inalpi Arena, claiming the trophy as undefeated champion.

Alcaraz tops the Jimmy Connors group alongside Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.



Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur are in the Jimmy Connors group.



Alcaraz is trying to win the Nitto ATP Finals for the first time. The Spaniard qualified for the year-end championships for the first time in 2022 and has competed in each of the past two seasons, making the semi-finals in 2023.

Three of the eight singles competitors have lifted the trophy before. Djokovic is a record seven-time champion, Zverev claimed glory in 2018, and 2021, and Sinner emerged victorious last year.

SINGLES

Jimmy Connors Group: Carlos Alcaraz (1), Novak Djokovic (4), Taylor Fritz (6), Alex de Minaur (7)

Bjorn Borg Group: Jannik Sinner (2), Alexander Zverev (3), Ben Shelton (5), Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti (8)

The doubles draw was also revealed Thursday. Top seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool headline Peter Fleming Group with Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos, Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz and Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (7)

Second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten top the John McEnroe Group with Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison and Evan King.

Krawietz and Puetz are the defending champions at the event. Cash/Glasspool, Salisbury/Skupski and Harrison/King are making their team debuts.

DOUBLES

Peter Fleming Group: Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool (1), Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (3), Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (6), Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (7)

John McEnroe Group: Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten (2), Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic (4), Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski(5), Christian Harrison and Evan King (8)

The action takes place at Inalpi Arena from 9-16 November.