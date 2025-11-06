Kim Kardashian Claims Someone From Prison ‘Put a Hit Out’ on Her Life

As if preparing for the bar exam wasn’t stressful enough, Kim Kardashian found out that she was being threatened by someone in prison.

In the sneak peek for the Thursday, November 13, episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 45, was seen preparing for the bar exam, which was three months away.

“I am not ready yet,” she admitted. “I am feeling a little bit overwhelmed. Someone from prison is like, ‘This person put out a hit out on your life.’”

Kim didn’t provide more details about the possible threat. Viewers are also still expecting an update on her health after the season 7 trailer showed Kim was seen lying in an MRI machine before telling sister Kourtney Kardashian that the scan found “a little aneurysm.”

Kim hinted that “stress” was to blame for the aneurysm, which is swelling in a blood vessel in your brain. After causing concern off screen, Kim was asked about her health on Good Morning America, where she explained, “I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars-Sinai [Medical Center].”

The reality star noted that Hulu viewers would need to “tune in next week” for more details before clarifying that “everything works out” for her. Kim said her Prenuvo was “just a good measure to make sure you always check everything.”

“Health is wealth,” she added. “And you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

Kim’s health scare came amid her years-long attempt to become an attorney. After previously passing the “baby bar” exam, Kim said she would become a qualified lawyer before the end of the year.

“In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she wrote via Instagram in 2021. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kim continued: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

More recently, Kim teased her plans once she passes.

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law,” she shared on the U.K.’s Graham Norton Show last month. “Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K. and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.