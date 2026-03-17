Jasmine Crockett confirms member of her security team killed by Dallas police

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, confirmed Monday that a man killed by Dallas police in a standoff last week had worked as security for her, calling it “a tragic ending that we wish had been avoided for all.”

Crockett said in a statement that Dallas police confirmed “the death of a member of our security team,” adding that “we are saddened and shocked by some of the concerning revelations.”

Police said at a news conference after the shooting of Diamon Robinson, 39, that he had “multiple felony warrants” and a parole violation warrant. The warrants were for impersonating a police officer and for stolen license plates, NBC Dallas Fort Worth reported.

Police followed Robinson into a hospital parking lot Wednesday, NBC Dallas Fort Worth reported. He then barricaded himself in his car until police used tear gas to make him come out and then pulled a weapon, authorities said. Officers shot and killed him.

Crockett, who has been a member of Congress since 2023, said Robinson went by the name Mike King when he worked for her. She said her team “followed all protocols outlined by the House to contract additional security,” adding that it had been approved to hire the man it knew as Mike King.

“The fact that an individual was able to somehow circumvent the vetting processes for something as sensitive as security for members of Congress highlights the loopholes and shortcomings in many of our systems,” Crockett said. “This is incredibly alarming, especially for those members who receive high volumes of credible and sophisticated death threats.”

Crockett added that Robinson’s ability to circumvent the congressional system’s security hiring loopholes was a reason for U.S. Capitol Police to provide security to Congress members.

Capitol Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Crockett’s statement or on the man’s death.

Crockett said the description of Robinson’s past doesn’t “fit with the person we came to know as Mike King.”

“The man we knew showed up with respect, care, and commitment to protecting others,” Crockett said in a post on X that included her statement.

“We are praying for the friends and family of the man that we knew as Mike King. Mike had been in and around our team for years. There was never any reason to suspect that he wasn’t who he held himself out to be,” she said in her statement.

“He never endangered our team, worked diligently, coordinated with local law enforcement, and maintained positive relationships throughout the community,” said Crockett, who recently lost the Democratic Senate nomination in Texas to state Rep. James Talarico.

She added that as a public defender, she believed in “redemption” and “second chances.”

She said an initial review of Robinson’s “limited criminal history” showed he had no violent offenses.

Dallas police did not immediately respond to an inquiry about Robinson’s criminal record.

A woman who answered a call at an address listed for Robinson, and who has the same last name, declined to comment when she was reached by phone Monday night.

Threats against Congress have increased for three consecutive years, and they spiked to their highest level in years last year, Capitol Police said in a January report. They investigated nearly 15,000 cases last year.

Capitol Police primarily patrol Capitol grounds and investigate threats against lawmakers. Members of Congress usually coordinate with state and local police, as well as personal security, when they are not in Washington.

Only some members — usually those in leadership positions — receive full-time details from Capitol Police. Some rank-and-file members receive additional protection when they face specific threats.