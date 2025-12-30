Jason Kidd’s controversial starting five move was exactly what Mavericks needed

Jason Kidd unexpectedly inserted Naji Marshall into the Dallas Mavericks’ starting lineup after P.J. Washington rolled his right ankle on a basketball right before Dallas took on the LA Clippers last month. This was a freak injury, and while Marshall starting made sense to fans for the four games that Washington missed, he continued to start even once Washington returned.

Kidd sent Max Christie to the bench to keep Marshall in the starting unit, and this move was definitely viewed as controversial when it happened. Christie had been one of the best 3-point shooters in the NBA all season long, and fans feared that this new-look starting five of Marshall, Ryan Nembhard, Washington, Cooper Flagg, and Anthony Davis wouldn’t have enough shooting.

Any fear of this starting unit not working has been obliterated, and Marshall has morphed into one of the most consistent players on the roster recently. Over the last 12 games since becoming a full-time starter, Marshall is averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. He has taken his game to the next level at the perfect time, and he is playing some of the best basketball of his career.

Naji Marshall’s ascension is impossible to ignore

Marshall’s floater continues to be one of the most unstoppable shots in basketball, and he can get to the rim whenever he wants. He is one of the few Mavericks players who consistently gets paint touches, which is a major component of the Mavs’ offense, and his guard skills open up the game for everyone else.

Marshall isn’t going to get you double-digit assists on a nightly basis, but his vision and passing are some of the most underrated parts of his game. Defenses have to sell out on his drives because of how efficient he is once he gets near the basket, and this opens up easy opportunities inside for the bigs.

The extra ball handling, versatility, and energy that he brings to the starting unit have been game-changing, and anyone who ever coined him as just a 3-and-D wing is seeing what makes him special.

He is much more than that, and always has been.

His ability to handle the ball and put pressure on the rim has been massive for Dallas ever since he arrived last summer. Having another player who can bring the ball up the floor helps take pressure off of Flagg and Nembhard’s shoulders, and the offense is playing much better compared to how it started the year.

Flagg was being forced to be the Mavs’ main ball handler for the first few games to begin the season, and he is clearly at his best when he is playing alongside other creators. Playing with Nembhard and Marshall have clearly helped Flagg get more comfortable, and he is no longer the only player within the starting five who can create his own shot.

Dallas still has a lot of work to do before it can solidify itself as a playoff team, but Kidd seems to have found something in Marshall with the way that he has been playing as a starter. This first unit may not have the shooting to be truly elite, but the tradeoff they get with Marshall’s finishing, ball handling, and defense is worth it.

He plays hard-nosed defense and brings grit every single night, and he is the heartbeat of the team alongside Washington. Kidd found a special duo on the wing with Marshall and Washington, and regardless of who starts around them, Marshall has proven he deserves to be a starter in Dallas.