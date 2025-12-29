Jason Momoa Series ‘The Red Road’ Returns to Netflix After Six Year Hiatus

In a welcome Boxing Day surprise, the gritty SundanceTV (now just AMC) drama The Red Road has made its return to Netflix in the US and in select international regions. As of today, December 26th, both seasons of the Jason Momoa-led thriller are once again available with all 12 episodes back.

The series previously resided on Netflix in various territories (including the US) several years ago before its licensing window expired. Its stint on Netflix US began when the show was first added in 2015 and removed in November 2019. Its return comes as part of an expanded and renewed deal with AMC, struck over the Summer, that brings many of the network’s biggest hits, both old and new, to the streamer in the US and further afield.

We can confirm that all 12 episodes (Seasons 1-2) are now live on Netflix globally. Unlike with other AMC shows, which are licensed for around a year, our understanding is that The Red Road is only back for six months, meaning it could leave as early as June 26th, 2026, should it not get a streaming extension.

We should also mention that if you’re on Netflix’s ad tier, this show is sadly one of the many AMC titles currently blocked from playing.

What is The Red Road about?

Before he was ruling the seas as Aquaman or traversing the dunes in Dune, Jason Momoa starred in this intense, small-town drama that aired from 2014 to 2015.

Set in Walpole, New Jersey, the story revolves around the tension between the local community and the neighboring Lenape Native American tribe in the Ramapough Mountains. The plot is ignited when a tragedy involving a cover-up forces two men from opposite sides of the law into an uneasy alliance.

The official synopsis describes the show as:

“A hard-hitting drama that revolves around a sheriff struggling to keep his family together while simultaneously policing two clashing communities: the small town where he grew up and the neighboring Ramapough Mountains, home of the Ramapough Lenape Nation. After a terrible tragedy and cover-up occurs involving the sheriff’s wife, an unholy alliance is forged between the sheriff and a dangerous member of the tribe that will come back to haunt all involved.”

Who is in the cast?

The series features strong performances from a recognizable cast:

Martin Henderson (Virgin River) stars as Harold Jensen, the conflicted police officer. Netflix fans will instantly recognize him as Jack Sheridan from the streamer’s hit romantic drama.

Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones) plays Phillip Kopus, a dangerous and charismatic member of the Ramapough Lenape tribe.

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) plays Jean Jensen, Harold's wife who is battling her own demons.

Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan) plays Jack Kopus, Phillip's father.

