“Still got flight” – LeBron James’ unbelievable dunk skill against Sacramento Kings sends fans into frenzy | NBA News

LeBron James pulled off some really impressive and unbelievable dunk skills in the game against the Sacramento Kings. The Los Angeles Lakers star is weaving magic in his 23rd season within the league. A clip from the game between the Lakers and the Kings went viral, which showcased LeBron and Marcus Smart leading the team to secure an edge over their rivals. The dunk came during the first half of the game.Smart hopped towards the basket before finally passing the ball to LeBron. While receiving it, LeBron was in the air, jumping towards the basket. Fans went crazy watching the move LeBron pulled off to score that dunk. They commented on how the Lakers’ star made no mistake and still got flight. Some of the fans even took a shot at Sacramento, tagging LeBron as the real king.

Fans react to LeBron James’ impressive dunk techniques against the Sacramento Kings

Marcus Smart moved towards the basket when he was about to be blocked by the Sacramento Kings’ star Keon Ellis. At that moment, Smart visibly made a quick decision, looking at LeBron James, who was on the other side of the court. Smart passed the ball to LeBron, who was already mid-air. The Lakers star did not take much time and immediately dunked the ball, racking up a score for the team. The official page of the Los Angeles Lakers posted the clip with the caption, “No look lob to the King. ” It went viral in moments and garnered reactions from the fans.The move drove fans crazy. One of the fans with the username Remy_jac wrote, “When the real King slam some Queens !” Another fan with the username MaGatsheni50 commented, “And he made no mistake.” Fans can’t stop obsessing over the 40-year-old athlete. A fan with the username michelles2cool exclaimed, “Damn Bron!!”

Some of the fans even appreciated Marcus for his performance. A fan with the username Talisman_James commented, “Prime Marcus Smart”, followed by a purple heart. A fifth fan with the username UnityMarrs added, “LeBron still got flight.”

How are the Los Angeles Lakers performing in the 2025-2026 season?

The Los Angeles Lakers are being led by Luka Doncic and LeBron James. While Luka has been one of the top scorers in the games, LeBron has brought back his dunk skills after missing out on the first few games. The team is currently on a win-loss streak of 19-10. Throughout the season, the team had their own set of wins and losses. However, the Lakers faced three back-to-back losses. A win against the Sacramento Kings will put the team back on track.