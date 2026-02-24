Jazz vs Rockets Prediction, Picks & Best Bets for Tonight’s NBA Game

Want to get more Covers content? Add us as a preferred source on your Google account here.

The Houston Rockets are massive home favorites against the Utah Jazz tonight, but Houston has a problem getting buckets these days.

It seems a little odd considering the roster, but that’s exactly what’s happening to Kevin Durant & Co., and a matchup against Utah may not be as easy as it appears.

My Jazz vs. Rockets predictions and NBA picks explain why points will be hard to come by for the home team in this Western Conference matchup set to tip off at 9:30 pm ET on Monday, February 23.

Jazz vs Rockets prediction

Jazz vs Rockets best bet: Rockets team total Under 120.5 (-115)

The Houston Rockets have way too many problems scoring.

The Rockets rank 26th in offensive rating over their last 12 games. That’s worse than the Wizards. And their 104.9 points per game during that stretch are next-to-last.

Now, you’d think a matchup with the Utah Jazz would be the cure for what ails them. But hold on.

The Jazz were playing horrific defense for most of the first half, but they have ranked 10th in defensive rating since February 1.

Houston’s team total of 120.5 is inflated. The Rockets haven’t topped this number in 12 games.

Jazz vs Rockets same-game parlay

What’s one way the Rockets can get more buckets? By moving the ball more. And that’s exactly what Reed Sheppard has been trying to do.

The second-year guard is averaging 4.0 assists over his last five games, topping 3.5 three times over that stretch. And while Utah has been playing better defense, the Jazz still rank dead last in opponent assists per possession.

The other thing that a struggling offense means is rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen has gone Over his number in five of his last six games.

Jazz vs Rockets SGP

Rockets team total Under 120.5

Reed Sheppard Over 3.5 assists

Lauri Markkanen Over 4.5 rebounds

Our “from downtown” SGP: Rebound Town

The Rockets can’t shoot. The Jazz can’t rebound. Rebounds for all!

Jazz vs Rockets SGP

Lauri Markkanen Over 4.5 rebounds

Ace Bailey Over 3.5 rebounds

Kevin Durant Over 5.5 rebounds

Amen Thompson Over 7.5 rebounds

Jazz vs Rockets odds

Spread : Jazz +13 (-110) | Rockets -13 (-110)

Moneyline : Jazz +575 | Rockets -850

Over/Under: Over 228.5 (-110) | Under 228.5 (-110)

Jazz vs Rockets betting trend to know

The Rockets have hit the Game Total Under in 21 of their last 25 games for +16.60 Units and a 60% ROI. Find more NBA betting trends for Jazz vs. Rockets.

How to watch Jazz vs Rockets

Location Toyota Center, Houston, TX Date Monday, February 23, 2026 Tip-off 9:30 p.m. ET TV Peacock

Jazz vs Rockets latest injuries

