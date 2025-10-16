Jesse Plemons Tries To Break Emma Stone In Yorgos Lanthimos’ Twisted Comedy

Focus Features

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone are at it again with “Bugonia,” a twisted dark comedy based on the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!” with a noticeable “deranged American life in 2025” twist. There’s a lot of talk here about online conspiracy rabbit holes, with one character, an unwashed, unwell young man, mentioning that he went through various toxic phases, starting with the alt-right and working his way downward.

In some ways, “Bugonia” feels connected to two other 2025 films that seem to sum up our strange times: Ari Aster’s underrated “Eddington” and Paul Thomas Anderson’s masterful “One Battle After Another.” But while “Eddington” is something of a farce, and Anderson’s film blends hot-button politics with crowd-pleasing thrills, Lanthimos’ film has an undeniable hopelessness designed to make the audience uncomfortable.

I’m not the biggest Lanthimos fan. I wasn’t fully on board with his work until “The Favourite,” mostly because I found his movies too damn cruel. With “Bugonia,” that cruelty is back on display, although the mood is lightened by a certain sense of silliness. Yet there are several moments in “Bugonia” that are so nasty and mean-spirited that it left a bit of a bad taste in my mouth. Not helping matters is the fact that the film frequently feels scattered, as if the script by Will Tracy doesn’t quite know what it’s trying to say.