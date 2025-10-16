Wall Street Analysts Think Snowflake (SNOW) Is a Good Investment: Is It?

Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock’s price, do they really matter?

Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them to your advantage, let’s see what these Wall Street heavyweights think about Snowflake Inc. (SNOW).

Snowflake currently has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.47, on a scale of 1 to 5 (Strong Buy to Strong Sell), calculated based on the actual recommendations (Buy, Hold, Sell, etc.) made by 45 brokerage firms. An ABR of 1.47 approximates between Strong Buy and Buy.

Of the 45 recommendations that derive the current ABR, 35 are Strong Buy and three are Buy. Strong Buy and Buy respectively account for 77.8% and 6.7% of all recommendations.

Broker Rating Breakdown Chart for SNOW

Check price target & stock forecast for Snowflake here>>>

The ABR suggests buying Snowflake, but making an investment decision solely on the basis of this information might not be a good idea. According to several studies, brokerage recommendations have little to no success guiding investors to choose stocks with the most potential for price appreciation.

Are you wondering why? The vested interest of brokerage firms in a stock they cover often results in a strong positive bias of their analysts in rating it. Our research shows that for every “Strong Sell” recommendation, brokerage firms assign five “Strong Buy” recommendations.

This means that the interests of these institutions are not always aligned with those of retail investors, giving little insight into the direction of a stock’s future price movement. It would therefore be best to use this information to validate your own analysis or a tool that has proven to be highly effective at predicting stock price movements.

Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool with an impressive externally audited track record, categorizes stocks into five groups, ranging from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), and is an effective indicator of a stock’s price performance in the near future. Therefore, using the ABR to validate the Zacks Rank could be an efficient way of making a profitable investment decision.

In spite of the fact that Zacks Rank and ABR both appear on a scale from 1 to 5, they are two completely different measures.