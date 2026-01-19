Jessica Pegula shares the ‘crazy’ reaction she received from other players about her podcast

Jessica Pegula has been one of tennis’ most consistent elite-level players of the last few years, routinely making it deep at the big events whilst remaining around the top of the world rankings.

However, she blends that professionalism and incredible talent with a great personality, which has been allowed to shine through further due to her new podcast.

Advertisement

Joining other professional American WTA stars like Madison Keys, Jennifer Brady and Desirae Krawczyk, they have been releasing regular episodes where they break down the latest news in tennis from the perspective of those at the very top of the sport.

Whilst we are not privy to the relationships players have with one another on tour, Pegula has now offered us an insight into how her fellow professionals have reacted to her new podcast.

Jessica Pegula says what other players have said to her about her podcast

Speaking at her press conference at the Australian Open, the American revealed what lots of players were saying to her whilst at the US Open just last year.

Advertisement

Pegula claimed: “What was crazy, when we started at the US Open, everybody we saw was like, ‘Oh, my God, can’t wait to listen,’ or ‘I just listened. It was awesome.’ And, like, it was men and women, it was kind of crazy.

“I definitely think, yeah, you get comments from other players who listen when they really liked something and thought it was funny, or maybe they can relate, or they were there when it happened or whatever the story was. I think it’s been really cool to, like, you know, like, the women don’t have a lot of drama, but I think sometimes it’s hard to kind of bond over, like, what we’re doing.

Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

“And I feel like, in a way, it kind of relaxes everybody when we talk about it, when we talk about topics where someone comes up, asking questions, like another player, I think it just makes us feel a little bit more normal. Oh, we’re just, like, women, but we play tennis.

Advertisement

“There’s so much other stuff taht goes on and behind-the-scenes stuff, and I think we’re just getting the fans a little bit of an insight on that, but also just like keeping our personalities the same. And I mean, how we act on the pod is pretty much how we are in group chat. We just try to make it a little bit cleaner so people can listen to us a little bit nicer.”

Is Jessica Pegula a favourite to win the Australian Open?

Pegula, heading in as the sixth seed, must be considered one of the favourites to challenge for the Australian Open title.

However, she will have to battle through plenty of her fellow stars to claim it, many of whom will be considered far more likely to go all the way.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

After all, Pegula’s furthest run at a Grand Slam came during the 2024 US Open, where she lost in the final to Aryna Sabalenka.

Advertisement

The Belarusian, as well as six-time major champion Iga Swiatek, will both be far more fancied.

Even Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova would argue that their claim to the title is stronger, but Pegula will be keen to prove everyone wrong as time runs out on her Grand Slam dream.

– READ MORE: Aryna Sabalenka reveals what surprised her most about her rivalry with Iga Swiatek in 2025