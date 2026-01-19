NFL playoffs: Divisional round questions, overreactions

The NFL divisional round began with an incredible game in Denver on Saturday. The Bills and Broncos went to overtime, but the Broncos emerged on top after hitting a 23-yard field goal to win it in the extra frame. But it came at a cost; quarterback Bo Nix went down because of an ankle injury. The second game was more one-sided, as the Seahawks blew out the 49ers on Saturday night.

Sunday began with a win for the Patriots over the Texans, with New England capitalizing on four C.J. Stroud interceptions. To cap the weekend, the Rams beat the Bears on Sunday night in a wild overtime stunner.

What are the main lessons and takeaways from each divisional round matchup, and what’s next for these teams? We asked national NFL reporter Dan Graziano and NFL analyst Ben Solak to help size up every matchup from the second round and look forward from all angles. For each divisional round game, Solak is answering one big remaining question and Graziano is judging the legitimacy of one potential overreaction.

Let’s jump in, making sense of the Matthew Stafford’s current play, Caleb Williams’ place in the 2024 draft class, Stroud’s performance, the Patriots’ defense, the Seahawks’ great roster, the 49ers’ decimated roster, the Nix injury news and the Bills’ playoff woes.

‘The Bears would be in the NFC Championship Game if they’d drafted Drake Maye instead of Caleb Williams.’ Overreaction?

YES, OVERREACTION! C’MON! Sure, Maye’s team is still playing and Williams’ team isn’t. And sure, part of the reason is the interception Williams threw in overtime that cost the Bears a chance at a game-winning field goal and gave the Rams the chance to win it themselves. The variance on Williams can be maddening. He had the lowest completion percentage of any qualified quarterback in the NFL this season. His game absolutely continues to need refining. But c’mon, did you see that touchdown throw that sent the game to overtime in the first place???

Caleb Williams is the reason we watch sports. This is not hyperbole. You can tell me you watch because you bet on it, or because you play fantasy, or because you were born into the particular fandom of a particular team and enjoy suffering and celebrating with like-minded individuals. Any and all of that may be true. But on a fundamental level, the reason we watch sports is to be amazed by what human beings can accomplish when they explore or exceed the limits of human potential. Williams crystallizes all of this.

Yes, Matthew Stafford and the Rams won the game. But what I’ll remember is that Sean McVay didn’t trust Stafford to make a third-down throw when one would have put the game away in the final minutes of regulation, and that Williams made one of the most incredible, impossible fourth-down passes of all time a few moments later to tie the score and send the game to OT. Williams simply can do things other people cannot do.

Maye is awesome — a wonderful, wonderful young player with a bright future ahead of him that might well include a Super Bowl title in his second year as a pro. He might absolutely end up having a better career than Williams. But if you’re a Bears fan, you aren’t sitting here tonight wishing your team had Maye instead. Heck, Maye has taken 10 sacks and fumbled six times in two playoff games so far. It’s not like he’s immune from mistakes. Williams obviously isn’t, either, and he’ll be kicking himself that he didn’t get it done Sunday night when the chance was right in front of him. But I come out of this weekend thinking I want to watch every game Williams ever plays again, because when he plays, anything is possible.

If you’re a Bears fan, the fact that anything is possible is a massive win, especially at the quarterback position, where your team has struggled to find an answer for literally more than a century. You’re bummed your team’s season is over, but you cannot wait until next season starts, because you know you have an absolute star at the most important position. Hopefully we get to see Maye and Williams play Super Bowls against each other in the future and we get to debate this for years to come.

In the meantime, I don’t think either team is regretting its pick. And the Bears might have the most fun and exciting player in the entire NFL. — Graziano

The lingering question: Why is Stafford in a funk — and can the Rams get him out of it?

Here’s the good news: The Rams have won two playoff games, both on the road. That’s hard to do, no two ways around it. Here’s the bad news: They look like they’re barely hanging on.

Stafford had a dropback success rate of 31.8% in this game — easily his worst in any game this season. His previous low was 41.2%. The game against the Panthers last week was his fifth-lowest by success rate. On a down-to-down basis, the Rams’ passing game feels like it’s reeling. Give credit to the defenses they’ve faced. Both the Panthers and the Bears did a great job packing the intermediate zones and forcing the Rams to attempt more passes outside the numbers. The Bears blitzed off the edge all night, moving the generally immobile Stafford off his spot and forcing him to throw from adjusted platforms. But there’s no doubt that Stafford looks off.

play 0:17 Rams advance to NFC championship with walk-off FG in OT Harrison Mevis makes a 41-yard field goal to give the Rams a 20-17 win vs. the Bears.

After a pristine first drive that looked like the promise of a classic Rams terminator game, he mis-located open throws to receivers in the flats, minimizing YAC and creating incompletions. Even his one-on-one shots fell uncatchable more often than they were even within contestable range. The aging veteran started the season questionable given his back, and it looks like the season is really catching up to him. Most players are dealing with some degree of lingering pain and injury at this point in the season, but for an older quarterback with back concerns, the impact is magnified.

It’s tough to believe Stafford will suddenly rediscover his midseason form in a third matchup with a Seahawks defense that gave him a ton of trouble in the first matchup and enough trouble in the second. The Rams passing game has enough star power elsewhere (see: Nacua, Puka) that they don’t need Stafford to consistently play at an MVP level in order to have success, but the margins will be extremely thin against that Seahawks D — and would be thin again should they draw the Broncos or Patriots defenses in a Super Bowl. It’s hard to trust this Rams’ passing attack moving forward. — Solak

‘The Texans need to wait at least another year before extending C.J. Stroud.’ Overreaction?

No, not an overreaction. Stroud got it together in the second half Sunday, especially considering he was playing without top wide receiver Nico Collins, starting tight end Dalton Schultz got hurt and the Texans have no run game whatsoever. But he was catastrophically bad in the first half, throwing four interceptions and putting his team into a hole from which even its stifling defense could not extract it. This performance came six days after Stroud fumbled five times and turned the ball over three times in a wild-card-round victory over the Steelers that was closer in the fourth quarter than it should have been.

This season’s Texans, who rolled into Foxborough on a 10-game win streak and with a defense playing as well as any defense east of Seattle, had a golden opportunity. A win would have advanced them to their first AFC Championship Game next Sunday against a banged-up Broncos team that’s going to be playing without its starting quarterback. Sunday was a wet, snowy, sloppy game in which the Patriots had plenty of their own turnover problems and surely could have been beaten by a team that did a better job of holding on to the ball. But the Texans were not that team, and whatever legitimate excuses Stroud might have had available to him, he played horribly. You can make a strong case that he’s the reason Houston lost.

As the No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, Stroud is now eligible for a contract extension for the first time. To be clear: I have not heard one single indication that the Texans are planning to do anything other than extend Stroud as soon as they can. That’s almost certainly what will happen. But are we 100 percent sure it should?

Stroud’s rookie season was a revelation. And he has led the Texans to the second round of the playoffs in each of his three seasons so far. They believe they have a true franchise quarterback. But after throwing 26 touchdown passes and only five interceptions (counting playoffs) as a rookie, he has now thrown a combined 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions (counting playoffs) in the two seasons since then. The Texans changed offensive coordinators after Stroud’s second season, in which he was sacked 52 times, and he did see improvement this season. But he still wasn’t up to his rookie-year standards, and this season will be remembered for his postseason meltdown.

I’m not saying Stroud is no good. He’s 24 years old. His rookie season might have set too high a standard for him to live up to in his second and third years. And he could recover from Sunday and have a Hall of Fame career. All I’m saying is, there’s no reason to hurry here. Stroud is signed through 2026, and the Texans have a team option for 2027 that’s a no-brainer to pick up. They could theoretically franchise-tag him in 2028 and 2029 if needed. Why not give it another year and see how he recovers from this and what improvements he makes to get back to playing the way he did as a rookie?

Teams rush into these deals far too often (hello, Dolphins!) and end up regretting them. I’m just not understanding the need to rush a Stroud extension after what we saw Sunday (and last Monday) and while Houston still has at least four more years of team control. — Graziano

The lingering question: Are we properly rating this Patriots defense after two dominant playoff performances?

A quick look at the stats: Against the Texans, the Patriors had 3.3 yards per play allowed and five takeaways. They pressured Stroud on 36% of his dropbacks, and he was 2-for-14 on those plays. Texans running backs had 18 carries for 31 yards — this, one week after the Chargers’ backs had 12 carries for 30 yards in the wild-card round. The Patriots have given up one touchdown across two playoff games, and it was a 27-yard drive off a Drake Maye turnover.

The Patriots’ defense has experienced a revitalization over the postseason in large part because of the players who have returned from injury: Milton Williams, Khyiris Tonga, Robert Spillane and Harold Landry III all sat out time at the end of the regular season, and the run defense in particular has hugely benefited from the return to health in the front seven. But the Patriots have also played two remarkably below-average offensive lines, especially for playoff contenders. The Chargers’ interior has been an issue all season, and the Texans’ offensive line had barely scraped together passable play in the second half of the season before injuries caught up to them in this Patriots game.

play 0:42 C.J. Stroud throws his 4th INT of the game Carlton Davis III picks off C.J. Stroud again as the Patriots come away with their fourth interception of the first half vs. the Texans.

I have no doubt that the Patriots’ defense is a strong unit and has benefitted from more health, but I am also certain that they’ve drawn a particularly soft schedule of opposing offensive trenches, which has allowed them to dictate game state easily. The truth of the Patriots’ defense is somewhere in the middle, but it’s hard to tell exactly where. This isn’t particularly meaningful for next week, as the Patriots draw a much better offensive line in the Broncos … but New England will also see a backup quarterback in Jarrett Stidham following the injury to Bo Nix. The Patriots’ defense should have a huge advantage in that game based on quarterback play alone.

But as we potentially enter a Super Bowl run for the Patriots, we’ll be faced with a tough challenge: riddling out exactly how good this defense is playing relative to the offenses it has faced. And that also goes for the regular season. Much has been made of the Patriots’ easy schedule for weeks now. Again, I’m certain this is a good unit. But how good? Good enough to beat the Seahawks if the offense has a terrible day against the uproarious Seattle defense? Good enough to stop the high-flying offense of the Bears or Rams? Even as we wrap up Week 20, it’s a unit I’m not sure I fully appreciate, which makes estimating exactly how dominant this Patriots team is somewhat tricky. — Solak

‘The Seahawks had the best offseason of any team.’ Overreaction?

No, not an overreaction. The Seahawks went into the 2025 offseason intent on and expecting to sign Geno Smith to a contract extension. When it became apparent to them that Smith wasn’t interested in extending his deal at their numbers, they traded him to the Raiders and signed Sam Darnold. Say what you will about Darnold, but the 2025 Seahawks went 14-3 — same record as Darnold’s 2024 Vikings — and now he has a home game Jan. 25 in the NFC Championship Game.

Seahawks GM John Schneider went about his offseason the same way he would have had he landed his first choice at quarterback. He signed DeMarcus Lawrence. He signed Cooper Kupp because he’s a better blocker at this point than Tyler Lockett. He drafted Nick Emmanwori in the second round. Schneider freaking loves the second round. Even as someone who likes to see players get as much money as they can and wishes the top QBs would push harder to move the market upward for others, I still have to appreciate a philosophy like Seattle’s approach: “Do we have to pay our quarterback $50-plus million per year if he still hasn’t shown he’s that guy?”

A Seahawks employee told me after the team’s wild Week 16 victory over the Rams, “We’re trying to win championships here,” and the Seahawks obviously are living that. Seattle has lost three games all season, and the margins were four, three and two points. Two of those losses were to division rivals, one of which they eliminated Saturday. Is Darnold the second coming of Joe Montana? No. Of John Elway? No. Of Patrick Mahomes? No. But the Seahawks decided, at some point, that they intend to be the example of how to win a championship without paying great quarterback money to a pretty good quarterback because there’s a championship-caliber roster around him.

Kudos to the Seahawks for treating the QB portion of their offseason the way they would have treated any other portion of it. They didn’t get the player they wanted, but they knew they could still win with this quarterback because of everything else they do well. Hiring Mike Macdonald as head coach was a last offseason move, not a this offseason move, but it was still one that impacted their approach to this offseason. And here they still are. — Graziano

The lingering question: Will the 49ers be NFC favorites with a healthy team next season?

It’s too early to say, of course. But spin it forward for me. The Seahawks will likely be the favorite, barring some catastrophic injury between now and then. The Rams could be up there, as well, especially if they finish the NFC playoffs strong … but Matthew Stafford’s career longevity is always going to be a question that hurts them in the futures markets. Meanwhile, the 49ers still have most of their main players under contract.

Trent Williams’ contract is expiring, and the offensive line clearly needs help across the board. Wide receiver is a little thin with the Brandon Aiyuk situation unclear and Jauan Jennings approaching free agency. But that young defense, which was hammered by injuries this season, will return Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. And Yetur Gross-Matos and Jordan Elliott are the only two expiring contracts there. This group will benefit from postseason experience next season and will presumably add to the pass rush.

Of course, the 49ers will see if they get through the offseason without losing defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who was key to their surprising success despite all the injuries. Saleh has interviewed with the Titans and Ravens already and is a deservedly hot name on the head coaching circuit. If he gets a job, San Francisco will be forced back on the defensive coordinator carousel.

play 0:16 Seahawks pick off Brock Purdy in 3rd quarter Brock Purdy tries to throw down the middle, but gets intercepted by the 49ers’ Ernest Jones IV.

It’s also worth noting that the 49ers, who had a very easy schedule entering this season, will play a third-place schedule next season despite their postseason appearance. With only a few moves in offseason housekeeping and a regression to the mean in injury luck, the Niners should be considered a deep NFC playoff team once again. — Solak

‘The Broncos are done without Bo Nix.’ Overreaction?

No, not an overreaction. The Broncos barely won Saturday’s game. Buffalo had to turn the ball over five times — including once in overtime — or else Nix might not have broken his ankle in the first place. And certainly, without Nix’s clutch play in the fourth quarter and overtime, Denver wouldn’t have won and advanced to a home AFC Championship Game.

But now? You want me to believe the Broncos are going to beat Houston or New England with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback? And even if they do, does anyone believe they can then win the Super Bowl? I’m sorry, Jarrett, but it just doesn’t feel to me like this Broncos team is good enough to pull a 2017 Eagles and win this thing without their starting quarterback.

The Broncos have a good defense, yes. We know this about them. But they weren’t super awesome Saturday against a Bills team that moved the ball extremely well between turnovers, and they haven’t been elite in the way that defenses such as Seattle and Houston have been — at least not over the second half of this season. The Broncos do run the ball better than most think, but c’mon. We all watched this game. The Bills handed the Broncos 10 points at the tail end of the first half, then three more at the start of the second, and Buffalo still had a fourth-quarter lead that Nix found a way to overcome. Nix isn’t a perfect player, but what he can do with his legs and what he can do in the clutch are separating factors that Stidham just doesn’t offer.

The Broncos defense is going to have to play the game of a lifetime next week — even if it’s against Houston’s inconsistent offense — if it wants to lug this team into the Super Bowl. And even if it collects a bunch of turnovers and sneaks into the big game, Denver is then going to have to beat a team that has had two weeks off and likely still has its starting quarterback.

It’s a shame. It would have been fun to see what Sean Payton and this Broncos team could have done. Payton could have been the first coach to win the Super Bowl with two different teams. But in the wake of the Nix injury news, all of that is a lot harder to imagine. — Graziano

The lingering question: Why do the Bills keep losing in the postseason?

I have no idea. What is there to say? The Bills turned the football over five times, and no team that turns the ball over five times deserves to be in the game at all. Josh Allen’s end-of-half fumble to let the Broncos go up 20-10 was an inexcusable mistake. He was stripped to start the second half to give Denver an even bigger lead. He threw a pick immediately off a key defensive takeaway.

It felt like Allen was digging the hole, and then as always, Allen was the one to pull the Bills back out. But there were too many misses. Allen failed to connect with Khalil Shakir on a third-and-8 screen in the red zone that could have allowed him to score, and he missed an open Dawson Knox at the end of regulation on a throw that could have walked the game off. Allen was simultaneously one of the biggest reasons the Bills were still in that game, while also being one of the biggest reasons they fell short.

The Bills have now made it to seven consecutive postseasons with Allen at the helm, which means they’ve suffered seven postseason losses. There’s really no unifying factor on the field, though. Wide receiver talent was a big deal in this game; Allen was 0-for-9 throwing 20-plus yards downfield, and downfield production is often a receiver stat. The pass rush has been an issue and was again in this game; Nix was pressured on 20% of his dropbacks, and the Bills needed to send blitzes to get home. Defensive back depth was also a big deal; two of Nix’s three touchdowns came targeting backup defensive backs.

play 0:19 Wil Lutz sends Broncos to AFC Championship Game on winning FG in OT Wil Lutz nails the game-winning field goal in overtime to send the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game.

Still, when you’ve lost seven playoff games, there are some obvious unifying factors — coach Sean McDermott, GM Brandon Beane and Allen. The Bills’ triumvirate has been in place for the better part of a decade and has yet to get over the hump. Whether fair or unfair, the buck stops at the top, and the fact that the Bills have failed to make a Super Bowl in Allen’s tenure despite seven postseason appearances is an enormous failure.

If the Bills make changes, I’d totally get it. If they don’t, I’d totally get it, too. They’ve been so close so many times. What a devastating loss. — Solak