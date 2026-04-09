Jim Cramer sees a buying opportunity in this tech giant — plus, a name he may trim

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a “Morning Meeting” livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s key moments. 1. Stocks fell Tuesday as investors lose hope for a ceasefire that depends on whether U.S. and Iran reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s power plants and bridges if a deal wasn’t struck by 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. Given the latest developments, Jim Cramer said investors are offloading stocks so that they have a “little less exposure” after four positive sessions in a row for the S & P 500 . The Club on Monday took advantage of the latest win streak to do some trimming, booking some profits in Goldman Sachs after two separate buys during its mid-March pullback. With some of those proceeds, we added to our position in Alphabet on Monday. 2. Apple shares are down more than 3% after Nikkei Asia reported that shipments of the inaugural foldable iPhone could be delayed. According to the news outlet, setbacks in the engineering phase of the product might put a dent in the phone’s mass production and shipment schedule. The general expectation was the foldable devices would debut in September, when the company usually announces its new slate of iPhones. Jim said the dip is a buying opportunity for new investors. “It’s a good place to start a position if you don’t own any Apple,” Jim said. Based on intraday prices Tuesday, Apple shares are down more than 10% from their 2026 closing high of $278.12 on Feb. 6. 3. Starbucks shares are taking a breather Tuesday after a nearly 5% advance in Monday’s session, which made it one of our best-performing names to start the new trading week. On Monday, investors were digesting the news from late Thursday that Starbucks finalized its joint venture with Boyu Capital, selling off 60% of its China business, in a deal designed to accelerate long-term growth in the country. Jim said if the stock trends higher, “I do want to let some [of the position] go.” Given headwinds facing consumers including rising gas prices, Jim said Starbucks may be the kind of “discretionary item” that people have less money to spend on. 4 . Stocks covered in Tuesday’s rapid fire at the end of the video were: UnitedHealth Group , CVS , Humana , ARM , Casey’s General Store , Wingstop , and Intel . (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long AAPL, SBUX, GS, GOOGL . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.