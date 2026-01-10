JJ Redick reveals Austin Reaves’ ‘nut-job’ role amid injury recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints. Add ClutchPoints as a Preferred Source by clicking here.

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers are currently without Austin Reaves as he continues to rehab from a calf injury, and prior to the team’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, head coach JJ Redick acknowledged that he does not have a new update on Reaves’ potential return to the court.

The original timeline following Austin Reaves’ initial injury diagnosis was he would be out of the Lakers’ lineup for at least four weeks. Although Reaves has been sidelined, he’s still been an integral part of the team as almost an extension of the coaching staff. He’s been active on the bench, coaching up his teammates, and even suggesting plays here and there.

“He‘s been great, high level. . .During this stretch, and it kind of started with the first calf injury, we spent some time together before the game in my office, in our locker room,” Redick said before the Bucks game. “He could be talking about golf, could be talking about his recovery. A few times he’s come in there and kind of gone over ATO’s with me. . .made potential suggestions and tweaks.”

As much as he tries to do the, ‘I’m a simple Southern kid who only likes golf,’ he’s a basketball nut-job,” Redick continued.

Before the injury, Reaves was on pace to be selected to his first All-Star appearance. During a three-game span near the beginning of the season, he dropped a career-high 51 points, followed by that up with a 41-point effort, then topped it off with a game-winner.

He had appeared in 23 games at a little over 35 minutes per game. Reaves was averaging a career-high 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the most recent returns for the All-Star Game, Reaves was 11th among Western Conference players. Right before Reaves’ injury, Redick spoke about his deservedness for an All-Star selection. While not making the All-Star team would certainly be disappointing considering the season Reaves was having, the Lakers certainly would rather have him healthy in time for a playoff run.

This summer is also shaping up to be a big one financially for him. Reaves can choose to opt out of his current contract, something he is pretty much assured to do, and sign a long-term extension with the Lakers.

Reaves turned down a contract extension from the Lakers this past offseason, but that decision has no bearing on his potential future with the team. It was to his advantage from a financial standpoint to decline the extension, and await the 2026 offseason.

