Quinta Brunson, Darren Criss, Taylor Dearden Appear On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” returns from a two-week hiatus Monday, and the episode features a trio of interview guests.

Quinta Brunson, Darren Criss, and Taylor Dearden all drop by to speak with Jimmy Fallon on the broadcast.

Not content to just feature conversation, the episode also features a musical performance from Thundercat.

Filmed in advance, Monday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will hit the airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the airing, the network shared photos from the taping.