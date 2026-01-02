JoJo Siwa Changes Her Name After Teasing Big 2026 Plans

NEED TO KNOW JoJo Siwa quietly changed her name on TikTok on New Year’s Eve, prompting a fan response

The 22-year-old also teased big plans for 2026

Fans pointed out that Siwa’s boyfriend, Chris Hughes, has previously referred to by the new name

New year, new name!

JoJo Siwa is entering 2026 with a new name and some big plans. The 22-year-old musician, dancer and social media star made a noticeable change to her TikTok profile on New Year’s Eve.

Fans spotted that the “Karma” singer listed her name as “Joelle Siwa” to her 46 million followers on TikTok.

In one Reddit thread, fans pointed out that Siwa’s boyfriend, Chris Hughes, has also taken to calling her “Joelle” in his since-expired Instagram story.

JoJo Siwa changes her name to Joelle Siwa on TikTok.

Joelle Siwa/TikTok



In her final TikTok before 2026, Siwa teased some potential upcoming projects in a video of her lipsyncing to her 2016 song “Boomerang.”

“Any plans for 2026?” the TikTok reads, with a “Me:” above Siwa.

“What a year it is ahead ✨🤍” Siwa captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments, multiple people reacted not only to the tease but also to Siwa’s name change.

“The name change ❤❤❤ perfect for 2026! Happy New Year ❤❤” one fan wrote.

“Joelle feels so authentic, wishing you every happiness in 2026,” another person commented.

And while some expressed confusion over the new name, many longtime fans were quick to point out that the name Joelle actually isn’t new for Siwa.

“…Her real name is Joelle, Jojo was just a nickname. Are y’all new here?” one commenter quipped.

In addition to any upcoming work projects, Siwa has also made it clear that she has love on the brain. After confirming her relationship with Love Island star Chris Hughes over the summer, the pair recently discussed the possibility of engagement.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa on Instagram.

JoJo Siwa/Instagram



During a joint interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine, Hughes said he didn’t like the idea of popping the question around the holidays.

“You always get people who get engaged [at] Christmas. You see it on Instagram, every year you’re gonna see somebody who gets engaged. I kinda like the idea of it not being at a time where it could be expected,” he said.

And when Siwa floated the idea of popping the question herself, he immediately shut that down.

“I’ve [spoken] to people about this before you, obviously. And I actually said, ‘I think if I was proposed to, that would make me really uncomfortable,’ ” he noted.

Siwa warned her man that if he didn’t ask within a seven-year span, she had every intention of taking matters into her own hands.

“It shouldn’t take you seven years to work out if you want to marry someone,” Hughes replied. “So you can go off that and then that won’t ever happen.”