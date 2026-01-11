KPop Demon Hunters Writing Tim Burton’s Attack of the 50 Foot Woman

Danya Jimenez and Hannah McMechan, the golden screenwriting duo behind animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, have landed a giant gig. Like fifty foot giant.

The team has been tapped by Warner Bros. Pictures to pen the screenplay of Tim Burton’s reimagining of B-movie classic Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman.

Burton, who is attached to direct, is also producing along with Andrew Mittman and Tommy Harper. LuckyChap is also on board to produce and develop.

Kai Dolbashian is executive producing. Morgan Begg is overseeing the project for LuckyChap.

Released in 1958, Attack told of a wealthy heiress, fresh from a stint at a mental institution, who is turned into a giantess and then deals with her philandering husband and his no-good, money-grubbing floozy. Warners has been developing a remake since 2024. Gone Girl scribe Gillian Flynn was the previous writer.

“We’re obsessed with the idea of a fifty-foot woman wreaking havoc because a man did her dirty,” said the duo in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We have a feeling a lot of people will relate.”

As much as the spotlight has been on the voice stars and singers of KPop Demon Hunters, the writers have also been enjoying the soda pop of the moment. The duo were just 24 years old when they co-wrote the movie, made by Sony Pictures Animation but skyrocketed into the zeitgeist last summer when it streamed on Netflix.

It became Netflix’s most-watched film of all time and topped global music charts with its soundtrack. The film has since been nominated for three Golden Globe awards, 10 Annie Awards (including best writing – feature) and five Grammy awards. This past weekend, it won the best original song and best animated feature categories at the Critics’ Choice Awards. The film also was featured in Time as its 2025 Breakthrough of the Year.

After meeting at university, Jimenez, a Mexican American who grew up in Orange County and learned English by repeating everything Lizzie McGuire, and McMechan, who hails from a small town near Yosemite National Park, began their partnership with a shared love for comedy and, in their words, of exploring the messy side of womanhood.

Soon after their first script got into the Sundance Feature Lab, they were discovered by fellow screenwriter Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy), who recommended them to KPop Demon Hunters co-writer and co-director Maggie Kang to board that feature.

Currently, the two are taking out their original series A Really Bad Person, with Legendary producing, as well as an original feature, a queer western. Previously, they developed a Lord Farquaad feature for DreamWorks Animation and a Cheech & Chong biopic with Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures.

In TV, they are writers and co-producers on Brothers, an upcoming Matthew McConaughey/Woody Harrelson show for Apple+ and Skydance. They are also staff writers for the Ren & Stimpy reboot for Comedy Central and Paramount+.

Jimenez and McMechan are repped by WME and Mosaic.