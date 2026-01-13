‘Just being here is a win’: Gael Monfils embraces possible final ASB Classic | News Article | ASB Classic

Gael Monfils returns to Centre Court at the ASB Classic on Tuesday with a mix of gratitude and reflection, framing this week not as a title defence but the start of the final chapter of his tennis career.

Last year’s ASB Classic champion opens his 2026 campaign against Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan in the second match of the day session.

The 39-year-old Frenchman has already confirmed that this will be his final year on the Tour and this will be more at the forefront of his mind when he takes to the court, rather than defending his title.

“I’m not coming back as a defending champion in my head, because I’m coming back more like it’s my last tournament in Auckland, ever,” Monfils said.

“Of course, if I can somehow win again. It would be amazing. But I’m not defending anything this year, I’m just winning.

“I think to be on the court, it’s already a big win. And if I can win matches, it’s even better. But just the fact I’m here, it’s a big win for me.”

Monfils has not played competitively since September and he hasn’t won a match since beating compatriot Ugo Humbert at Wimbledon. But at his age, and with his experience, he knows what he needs to do to be ready to play.

“I’m getting old a little bit, so it’s not easy,” he said. “I haven’t played really since [the] grass [court season]. I played maybe four matches. Wimbledon was the last tough matches I played. It’s a tough ask, but not impossible.”

That honesty comes despite the reminder of how high his level can still reach. Monfils was well prepared for last year’s Australian Open, where he scored a standout win over Taylor Fritz on his way to the fourth round.

That happened straight after lifting the trophy at the ASB Classic. It was a magnificent run for him, but he admits came at a cost.

“I was really tired and I even hurt myself a bit in my legs,” he said.

“From that moment I felt like maybe it’s time [to retire], because to not be able to sustain this level for one, two, three, four tournaments, it means something. I felt like I was on the edge.”

As he prepares his last own Last Dance, Monfils is targeting select events, with physical preparation, particularly for the French Open, the priority.

“So far I’m looking maybe to go to South America after Australia, and then not much,” he said.

“Paris will be the most important thing. If I can play in the US, it would be amazing, I love Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open. Then the US Open, and Monaco as well. Maybe 12 tournaments, if I’m lucky.”

When retirement does come, Monfils says it will not involve hanging around the Tour, even though his wife, Elina Svitolina, is still competing at the highest level.

“I will work in finance,” he said. “My wife will continue playing tennis. I’ll be at home with my daughter. I don’t think I’m going to travel much, so I will have my break from tennis.”

For now, that break is on hold. On Tuesday, Monfils steps back onto Centre Court in Auckland, possibly for the final time, not defending a title, but savouring the chance to compete again.

ORDER OF PLAY – TUESDAY

Centre Court – start 11:30

[WC] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) vs Camilo Ugo Carabelli (ARG)

[WC] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (FRA)

Not Before 15:30

[WC] Finn Reynolds (NZL) / James Watt (NZL) vs Sander Gille (BEL) / Sem Verbeek (NED)

Not Before 18:00

Fabian Marozsan (HUN) vs Gael Monfils (FRA)

[8] Nuno Borges (POR) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)

Grandstand – start 12:00

Mariano Navone (ARG) vs [6] Alex Michelsen (USA)

Alexandre Muller (FRA) vs [SE] Marcos Giron (USA)

[Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) vs Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

Court 1 – start 11:30

Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) / David Pel (NED) vs Petr Nouza (CZE) / Patrik Rikl (CZE)

Constantin Frantzen (GER) / Robin Haase (NED) vs [4] Robert Cash (USA) / JJ Tracy (USA)