Rich Paul Advises Lakers To Trade Austin Reaves For Jaren Jackson Jr

The Los Angeles Lakers have put together a solid season so far, sitting at 23-13 and good for fifth place in the Western Conference. Still, everyone knows that with LeBron James and Luka Doncic leading the way, the team’s ceiling is much higher. That is why Rich Paul, James’s agent, recently floated the idea of trading Austin Reaves in a deal for Jaren Jackson Jr.

It’s no secret that the Lakers have struggled defensively this season. They rank in the bottom ten in the league in opposition field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and assist rate. Lately, this lack of defensive effort has caught up with them, as they have gone 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Advertisement

To turn things around, Paul suggested that the Lakers bring in Jackson from the Memphis Grizzlies. And why not? His defensive resume speaks for itself.

Jaren Jr. is a two-time all-star, block champion, and even won a Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23. “If I was the Lakers, I would be targeting the Memphis Grizzlies as a trade partner for Jaren Jackson,” Paul said via the Game Over Podcast.

“If you’re building around Luka, you need that anchor. Jaren doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild,” James’ agent added.

It was an enticing suggestion. Pairing Jackson alongside Doncic would make a lot of sense. He would provide a strong defensive presence on the back line whenever Doncic gets beat off the dribble.

However, the suggestion came with a massive catch. Paul noted that the Lakers would most likely have to part ways with Reaves as a central piece of the trade package. That would be a significant risk, as the fifth-year guard is having a career season and has become a fan favorite.

Advertisement

“There’s a world where you can do what’s best for your team, and you can do what’s best for Austin. Because Austin deserves to get paid,” Paul expressed. “Memphis would definitely pay Austin. He would become their leading scorer and point guard.”

With news that Ja Morant is actively being shopped by the Grizzlies, Paul’s suggestion carried real merit. Reaves would be an ideal replacement for Morant, with the potential to grow into the new face of the franchise. Meanwhile, Jackson would get what he wants as well, an opportunity to compete for a title, something that would feel new at this stage of his career.

It will be interesting to see whether the Lakers explore any radical deals like this with the trade deadline approaching. Last season, they shocked the league by trading for Doncic. Do they have another curveball up their sleeves this time around?

At the end of the day, Jackson could be a valuable addition who pushes the Lakers firmly into title-contender status. Right now, they are still a special team, but it feels like they lack that extra edge to take them over the top. Jackson could provide that push. Reaves could too, however, which is why the Lakers may ultimately shy away from a move this bold.

Advertisement

The post Rich Paul Advises Lakers To Trade Austin Reaves For Jaren Jackson Jr appeared first on The SportsRush.