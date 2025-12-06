Justin Baldoni Confirms He Told Pregnant Blake Lively He Is Circumcised

NEED TO KNOW Justin Baldoni acknowledged he told Blake Lively he is circumcised, confirming it in a deposition while also saying she did not “directly” ask

Baldoni described the conversation taking place in a busy room, noting Ryan Reynolds, nannies, assistants and household staff were moving in and out as he spoke with Lively

The two sides are now battling over whether the case moves to trial in March 2026

Details of a private exchange between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are emerging in newly disclosed court documents.

According to filings obtained by PEOPLE, Baldoni, 41, visited Lively’s New York City apartment in December 2022 while she was pregnant with her son Olin. During that visit, the topic of circumcision allegedly surfaced.

During the actor’s deposition in October, Lively’s attorney Michael J. Gottlieb questioned Baldoni about the conversation and asked whether he discussed if Lively’s baby would be circumcised.

Gottlieb then asked, “Did you at any point share with Ms. Lively whether you were circumcised?” Baldoni replied, “Yes.”

When asked whether Lively, 38, ever directly asked him that question, Baldoni said, “Directly, no.”

Gottlieb later pressed for details about who was present “at the moment when you relayed to Ms. Lively that you were circumcised?”

“There were people going all around. Mr. [Ryan] Reynolds was in and out of the conversation. She had, I think, two nannies. I felt like there was a housekeeper there. Her assistant was walking around. I think she had two assistants there. Her and I were sitting on the couch, but there were people all around,” Baldoni said.

He was also asked whether he had ever shared information about his genitalia with other work colleagues. Baldoni responded, “I don’t talk about my genitalia, so no.”

In Lively’s amended complaint filed in January, she expanded on earlier allegations, stating she was one of the “women or two” Baldoni “one million percent” made “uncomfortable” on set.

The filing said Lively “was disturbed by the fact that Mr. Baldoni “described his own genitalia,” among other claims.

Lively’s lawyers are arguing why her It Ends With Us case against Baldoni should proceed to trial. Baldoni’s legal team filed a motion for summary judgment in November asking Judge Lewis J. Liman to toss Lively’s lawsuit and avoid the trial that’s set for March 2026.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, Lively’s attorneys filed their opposition to his motion, presenting their argument for why the judge should deny the request and move forward with the trial.

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told TMZ in June that Baldoni “wants to be vindicated, and that’s all that he cares about.”

“He knows who he is. He knows what he’s done; he knows what he hasn’t done. And he wants the truth to come out, and he wants to do that in the appropriate way,” Freedman said at the time. “… He’s waiting for his day in court, where he can speak out to tell the truth.”