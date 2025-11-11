Kelly Ripa Reveals the 1 Item She Always Takes From Her Hotel Room: ‘That Is Complimentary’

NEED TO KNOW

Kelly Ripa is revealing the one item she takes from every hotel room she stays in

On the Thursday, Nov. 6, episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Mark,’ Ripa opened up about her travel habits with show announcer Deja Vu

During the episode, Ripa discussed the No. 1 item travelers should always bring with them, according to experts

Kelly Ripa isn’t afraid to admit she takes one thing from every hotel room she stays in.

During Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, Nov. 6, joined Ripa, 55, to fill in for her husband and co-host Mark Consuelos. After dancing their way to the desk, the pair discussed a recent headline regarding the most important item travelers should bring with them on a flight, according to experts.

“This is something I travel with a lot because typically when we travel, we travel as a family,” Ripa says, alluding to big trips taken with Mark and their three adult children.

“It’s a pen,” Ripa reveals to the radio personality.

Georgia Fowkes, a travel adviser for tour operator Altezza Travel, told Travel + Leisure bringing a pen can help avoid long lines at immigration and allows passengers to jot down notes like addresses and directions if your phone dies.

Tippapatt/Getty A man signs a document with a pen.

“I travel with an armada of pens,” Ripa says. “I never, usually, get them back. I know they are considered disposable pens. Once I part with a pen, I don’t ever expect to see it again.”

Ripa explains they are essential when she arrives at Customs in another country and “there’s 800 people making a mad dash to the three chained pens to that desk.”

The TV host then went on to explain how she’s acquired her collection of writing utensils. “You know when you stay at a hotel, there’s always that pen next to the notepad?” Ripa asks. “Guess what I take.”

“That is the complimentary pen,” the All My Children alum emphasizes.

For Ripa, the pens also serve as an in-flight distraction in case something goes wrong on the aircraft.

“When wifi goes out on a plane… I always have something on standby to entertain myself,” she says. “Whether it’s a book or a notepad, I can still work without the use of a computer.”

DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua Kelly Ripa on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’

Then her temporary co-host piped up with an experience on an international flight when she was “saved” by her pen, notepad and “doodling”

“I was really upset that the wifi wasn’t working. The whole flight I thought that I was going to have something to fall back on with the digital part, but the analog saved me,” Deja Vu says.

“Analog will always save you, so trust an old fashioned lady when she tells you,” Ripa says.

