Marine Corps celebrates 250th birthday with a ball in Folsom

The Marine Corps celebrated its 250th birthday with events held across the country, including a special ball in Folsom.

The anniversary commemorates the drafting of a resolution by John Adams on Nov. 10, 1775, which established the Continental Marines, now known as the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Folsom Marine Corps League hosted the birthday ball on Monday night, honoring those who have served the nation and paying homage to Marines who lost their lives in combat.

Vietnam Marine veteran Benjamin Palacios and his wife joined the celebration, emphasizing the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by Marines and their families.

“We always need to remember to be thankful for those who have sacrificed both their families and the Marines, either their lives or their time and their effort,” said Palacios.

The event aimed to inspire younger generations to pursue service in the Marine Corps.

Marissa Garcia, who joined the Sacramento Young Marines program, shared with KCRA 3 that she was motivated to follow in her sister’s footsteps.

“My sister was actually the first one in the Marine Corps. She actually is stationed at Camp Pendleton right now,” Garcia said. “The things that she’s doing right now really make me want to do it. Seeing her do this and growing as a person.”

The event was filled with live music, raffles, and ceremonies honoring Marines who’ve lost their lives.

A decorative cake was rolled out, and attendees felt a sense of appreciation.

“For most people, this is a bucket list item,” one participant said.

Another added, “This is kind of heartwarming to come here and see all this.”

Monday night’s ball also served as a fundraiser for the Marine Corps League, further supporting the community and its veterans.

