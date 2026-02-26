Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks – Feb. 25

Data Skrive

The Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights are set to square off at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET, a matchup that includes Adrian Kempe and Mark Stone as two of the top players you’ll want to keep tabs on. Here’s everything you need to know to know about the Kings-Golden Knights game, from the puck lined, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Information and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

Kings vs Golden Knights Betting Information Favorite Puck Line Favorite Puck Line Odds Underdog Puck Line Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -1.5 164 -198 5.5 100 -120 -162 +136

Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction

ATS Pick: Golden Knights (+ 1.5)

O/U Pick: Over (5.5)

Score Prediction: Kings 4 – Golden Knights 3

Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Insights

In 25 of 56 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Vegas has played 35 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The two teams average 5.9 goals per game combined, 0.4 more than this game’s total.

Opponents of these two teams average 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.3 more than this game’sgame’s total.

In terms of goals scored, the Kings are 31st in the league, and the Golden Knights rank 10th.

The Kings are third in the league in goals conceded, and the Golden Knights are 14th.

Kings Stats

The Kings rank 31st in the league with 142 goals scored (2.5 per game).

Defensively, Los Angeles has been one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 155 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.

Their -13 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.

The 27 power-play goals Los Angeles has put up this season rank 26th in the NHL (on 169 chances).

The Kings’ 15.98% power-play conversion rate ranks 29th in the league.

The seven shorthanded goals Los Angeles has scored this season rank second among all NHL squads.

Kings Leaders

Kings Player Props

Golden Knights Stats

The Golden Knights’ 190 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the league.

Vegas’ total of 173 goals given up (3.0 per game) ranks 14th in the NHL.

They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +17.

Vegas has 42 power-play goals (sixth-most in NHL) on 165 chances.

The Golden Knights’ power-play percentage (25.45) ranks them fifth in the league.

In terms of shorthanded goals, Vegas has two.

Golden Knights Leaders

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 50 21 47 68 90 23 47.6% Mark Stone 41 21 38 59 46 20 27.3% Mitchell Marner 57 16 42 58 76 26 39.1% Tomas Hertl 57 22 27 49 39 12 57.8% Pavel Dorofeyev 57 26 18 44 44 11 0%

Golden Knights Player Props

