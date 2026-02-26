Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Picks – Feb. 25

Data Skrive
The Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights are set to square off at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 10 p.m. ET, a matchup that includes Adrian Kempe and Mark Stone as two of the top players you’ll want to keep tabs on. Here’s everything you need to know to know about the Kings-Golden Knights game, from the puck lined, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Information and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: TNT
- Live Boxscore: FOX Sports
|Favorite
|Puck Line
|Favorite Puck Line Odds
|Underdog Puck Line Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Kings
|-1.5
|164
|-198
|5.5
|100
|-120
|-162
|+136
Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction
ATS Pick: Golden Knights (+ 1.5)
O/U Pick: Over (5.5)
Score Prediction: Kings 4 – Golden Knights 3
Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Insights
- In 25 of 56 matches this season, Los Angeles and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.
- Vegas has played 35 games this season that finished with more than 5.5 goals.
- The two teams average 5.9 goals per game combined, 0.4 more than this game’s total.
- Opponents of these two teams average 5.8 goals per game combined, 0.3 more than this game’sgame’s total.
- In terms of goals scored, the Kings are 31st in the league, and the Golden Knights rank 10th.
- The Kings are third in the league in goals conceded, and the Golden Knights are 14th.
Kings Stats
- The Kings rank 31st in the league with 142 goals scored (2.5 per game).
- Defensively, Los Angeles has been one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 155 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank third.
- Their -13 goal differential ranks 20th in the league.
- The 27 power-play goals Los Angeles has put up this season rank 26th in the NHL (on 169 chances).
- The Kings’ 15.98% power-play conversion rate ranks 29th in the league.
- The seven shorthanded goals Los Angeles has scored this season rank second among all NHL squads.
Kings Leaders
Kings Player Props
Golden Knights Stats
- The Golden Knights’ 190 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 10th in the league.
- Vegas’ total of 173 goals given up (3.0 per game) ranks 14th in the NHL.
- They have the eighth-best goal differential in the league at +17.
- Vegas has 42 power-play goals (sixth-most in NHL) on 165 chances.
- The Golden Knights’ power-play percentage (25.45) ranks them fifth in the league.
- In terms of shorthanded goals, Vegas has two.
Golden Knights Leaders
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|50
|21
|47
|68
|90
|23
|47.6%
|Mark Stone
|41
|21
|38
|59
|46
|20
|27.3%
|Mitchell Marner
|57
|16
|42
|58
|76
|26
|39.1%
|Tomas Hertl
|57
|22
|27
|49
|39
|12
|57.8%
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|57
|26
|18
|44
|44
|11
|0%
Golden Knights Player Props
