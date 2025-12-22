Knicks Duo Can Make Team History This Season

The New York Knicks are led by their impressive duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns this season.

Through 27 games, they both are averaging over 20 points per game, bringing their combined total just over 50 points per game.

The two All-Stars are on track to become the first duo in team history to combine for 50 plus points per game in back-to-back seasons.

New York is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and is coming off a NBA Cup title. With Brunson and Towns leading the way, New York is a team that can come out of the east.

Brunson and Towns Contributing to Team’s Early Season Success

The Knicks find themselves in second place in the Eastern Conference through 27 games with a 19-8 record.

During that stretch New York went 8-2 in their last 10 games and were on a seven game winning streak. Brunson made sure he helped put his team in a position to win during that winning streak. In those seven games, he had three games where he scored 30 or more and had a 40-point performance.

The two-time all-star is top ten in scoring and is in the top 20 in assists. Brunson had an impressive game in the NBA Cup Finals. He finished with 25 points, eight assists, and four rebounds and was named MVP. His presence has been felt on the court and he has transitioned into a leader during his time in New York.

Towns continues to show why he’s one of the most talented big men in the game. He is top five in rebounding and is averaging a double-double on the season. In those 27 games, he has had four 30 plus points games, with his season-high being 39.

With Towns being a versatile big, he can in numerous ways, whether he’s in the paint or at the three-point line. When he and Brunson are on the court together, the team’s offense has multiple weapons.

Knicks Duo Averaged 50 plug Points Per Game Last Season

Last year, the Knicks season ended with a 4-2 series lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Both Brunson and Towns were named all-stars last year.

Brunson was named to the All-NBA Second Team and Towns was named to the All-NBA Third Team. For the past three seasons, Brunson averaged over 20 points per game. Last season he averaged 26.

Towns has averaged over 20 points per game in every season except his rookie year. He averaged 24.4 points per game last year and if he finishes averaging 20 or more this season, this will mark the 10th consecutive season where he averaged more than 20.

Brunson Enjoys Playing Alongside Towns

During their time together in New York, Brunson and Towns have become one of the top duos throughout the league. Before the season, Brunson talked about how it is playing with Towns in an interview with GamesHub.

“He’s been phenomenal for us, in the locker room has been great,” Brunson said. “On the court, he’s been great. The things that he’s been able to do in a short period of time being a Knick has been amazing. Having him as a teammate has been really fun. I think that gets overlooked how good of a teammate he is. Obviously, he’s a great player and what he does on the court. But the teammate he is and what he brings to the locker room for us is special. So I’m really happy to have him.”

As the season continues, the Knicks duo will look to continue to build that chemistry on the court and put their team in a position to win games.