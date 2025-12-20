Knicks Injury Report Brings Unexpected News on Starting Five

The New York Knicks face a pivotal matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight with several critical updates to their roster status.

Multiple players have shifted positions on the injury report, creating both uncertainty and opportunity heading into this Eastern Conference battle.

The availability of key contributors remains fluid, though recent upgrades offer hope for the Knicks’ championship aspirations.

Knicks Injury Report

AVAILABLE: Mitchell Robinson (no injury listed), OG Anunoby (no injury listed)

Mitchell Robinson (no injury listed), OG Anunoby (no injury listed) PROBABLE: Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee soreness), Josh Hart (rectus abdominus strain)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee soreness), Josh Hart (rectus abdominus strain) OUT: Deuce McBride (ankle), Landry Shamet (shoulder)

Deuce McBride (ankle), Landry Shamet (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE: Pacome Dadiet (G League assignment)

Who Steps Up If Starters Remain Sidelined?

If Towns and Hart both miss tonight’s contest, the Knicks’ bench rotation becomes critical. Jordan Clarkson, Guerschon Yabusele, and Ariel Hukporti will need to provide additional frontcourt and backcourt support behind Jalen Brunson’s playmaking.

Robinson’s health is non-negotiable; his defensive presence in the paint anchors New York’s strategy. The probability that Towns plays stands at roughly 70-80% given his probable designation, while Hart sits at similar odds. Together, their presence adds 35+ points and spacing that the Knicks desperately need against Philadelphia’s length.

McBride’s continued absence leaves the guard rotation dangerously thin. Shamet’s shoulder injury keeps another wing option sidelined, forcing increased reliance on the established rotation led by Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

76ERS Injury Report

AVAILABLE: Tyrese Maxey (returns from illness), Paul George (active)

OUT: Joel Embiid (illness, game-time decision likely OUT), Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee, 13 games missed), Trendon Watford (thigh, out since November 25)

QUESTIONABLE/DAY-TO-DAY: Hunter Sallis (shoulder sprain), Andre Drummond (knee contusion)

How the Knicks Can Capitalize

Philadelphia’s injury crisis creates the perfect storm for New York’s attack. Embiid’s absence would eliminate their defensive anchor, allowing the Knicks to dominate the paint relentlessly. Without Oubre Jr.’s perimeter defense, Towns’ mid-range game becomes nearly unstoppable. The 76ers’ wing rotation is skeletal, with Watford unavailable until late December and Sallis managing shoulder issues.

The Knicks must target the pick-and-roll aggressively, forcing Andre Drummond into foul trouble. Robinson’s rim-running game should shred Philadelphia’s depleted frontcourt. On the perimeter, New York’s three-point shooters, anchored by Towns if available, will find open looks against stretched defenders.

Second-chance points become the true differentiator: without Embiid’s rebounding prowess, the 76ers cannot compete in a glass-domination battle.

