Knicks send cease-and-desist letter to Mamdani for logo use

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Knicks sent a cease-and-desist letter to Zohran Mamdani after the New York City mayoral candidate used a logo similar to the team’s for a campaign ad, Fox News Digital confirmed.

In a statement, the Knicks made it clear they “do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor.”

“The NY Knicks have sent NYC Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani a cease-and-desist letter for using the NY Knicks logo to promote his candidacy. The Knicks want to make it clear that we do not endorse Mr. Mamdani for Mayor, and we object to his use of our copyrighted logo. We will pursue all legal remedies to enforce our rights.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mamdani posted the logo on Instagram with the caption, “This is our year. This is our time. #NewYorkForever.” The location for the post was Madison Square Garden. It has since been deleted.

Mamdani did not respond to a request for comment.

Current Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped out of this year’s election, officially endorsed former state governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

7 NBA GAMES DOJ SAYS WERE AFFECTED BY HIGH-STAKES WAGERS AFTER INSIDE INFORMATION WAS LEAKED TO GAMBLERS

The Knicks are the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals this season. It would be their first appearance there this century, having last made it in 1999.

Their quest for such a destination got off to a nice start with a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their season opener Wednesday night in Manhattan.

Mamdani, Cuomo, and Curtis Sliwa will find out their fates on Nov. 4. Mamdani remains the favorite to become the city’s next mayor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Knicks owner James Dolan donated nearly $70,000 to current New York governor Kathy Hochul’s campaign in 2022.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.