Knicks vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks – Oct. 26

Data Skrive

The Miami Heat (1-1) go up against the New York Knicks (2-0) on October 26, 2025 at Kaseya Center. Sunday’s matchup between the Knicks and the Heat features the Knicks as small 2.5-point favorites. The matchup’s over/under is 229.5.

Take a look at everything you need to know about the Knicks-Heat game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert picks, as well as TV channel and streaming information.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Information, TV Channel & Odds

When: Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

TV: MSG and FDSSUN

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Knicks vs Heat Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -2.5 -112 -108 229.5 -112 -108 -152 +128

Knicks vs. Heat Prediction

ATS Pick: Heat (+ 2.5)

O/U Pick: Over (229.5)

Score Prediction: Heat 119 – Knicks 115

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Insights

In 33 of 82 games last season, the Knicks and their opponents combined to score more than 229.5 points.

The Heat combined with their opponent to score more than 229.5 points in 29 of 82 games last season.

The teams combined to score 226.4 points per contest last season, 3.1 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

These two teams gave up a combined 221.7 points per game last year, 7.8 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Knicks matchups last season had an average point total of 224.5, five fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Heat matchups last year had a 218.8-point average over/under, 10.7 fewer points than this game’s total.

Knicks Recent Trends

New York put together a 40-41-1 record against the spread last season.

New York was 30-27-1 ATS last season when playing as at least a 2.5-point favorite.

New York’s games hit the over 43 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, the Knicks put up 115.8 points per game, 5.8 more points than the 110 the Heat gave up.

When New York put up more than 110 points last season, it went 34-18-1 against the spread and 43-10 overall.

The Knicks made 48.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was two percentage points higher than the Heat allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Against the spread last season, the Knicks played better at home, covering 21 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

New York exceeded the total more often at home last season, hitting the over in 23 of 41 home matchups (56.1%). In road games, it hit the over in 20 of 41 games (48.8%).

In home games last season, the Knicks won more consistently as a moneyline favorite, producing a record of 27-10 (.730). When playing on the road, they were 20-8 (.714) as a moneyline favorite.

Knicks Recent Stats

Stat Average Rank Points Scored 115.8 9 Points Allowed 111.7 9 Rebounds 42.6 24 Assists 27.5 11 Steals 8.2 12 Blocks 4 29

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns’ numbers last season were 24.4 points, 12.8 boards and 3.1 assists per game. He also sank 52.6% of his shots from the field and 42% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Last season, Josh Hart recorded an average of 13.6 points, 9.6 boards and 5.9 assists per game.

Jalen Brunson’s numbers last season were 26 points, 2.9 boards and 7.3 assists per game. He drained 48.8% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.3 treys.

Mikal Bridges collected 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Last season, OG Anunoby recorded 18 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists. He sank 47.6% of his shots from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 triples per contest.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 25.5 -125 27 Karl-Anthony Towns 21.5 -120 22.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 -106 17 Mikal Bridges 15.5 -102 14 Miles McBride 10.5 -102 12.5

Heat Recent Trends

The Heat went 38-41-3 ATS last year.

Miami’s ATS record as an underdogs by 2.5 points or greater was 16-15-1 last season.

Heat games went over the point total 44 out of 82 times last year.

The Heat’s 110.6 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Knicks allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 111.7 points last season, Miami went 26-14-1 against the spread and 25-16 overall.

The Heat shot at a 46.5% rate from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Knicks averaged.

Last season, the Heat were 21-19-1 at home against the spread (.512 winning percentage). Away, they were 17-22-2 ATS (.415).

Looking at the over/under, Miami’s games finished over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 19 of 41 away (46.3%).

The Heat, as moneyline favorites, won a higher percentage of games at home (15-11) than away (12-9) last season.

Heat Recent Stats

Stat Average Rank Points Scored 110.6 24 Points Allowed 110 7 Rebounds 43.4 21 Assists 26.4 14 Steals 8.1 15 Blocks 3.8 30

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro scored 23.9 points and distributed 5.5 assists per game last season.

Bam Adebayo averaged 9.6 boards per game in addition to his 18.1 PPG average.

Herro made 3.3 threes per game a season ago.

Adebayo averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Kel’el Ware notched 1.1 blocks per contest.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Norman Powell 22.5 +100 21.5 Bam Adebayo 18.5 -122 19.5 Andrew Wiggins 16.5 -102 14 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 11.5 +102 15 Kel’el Ware 10.5 -120 13

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.