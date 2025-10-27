With trade deadline looming, are Patriots looking to improve?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Trade deadline: Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has repeated a rallying cry to teammates in which he says, “We all we got!” And then teammates respond, “We all we need!”

T-shirts and sweatshirts with those words have started popping up around the locker room. The approach has served the Patriots well in their surprising 5-2 start, and they hope to continue the momentum Sunday at home against the 2-5 Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET, Fox).

But is this really all they need?

With the Nov. 4 trade deadline approaching, we’ll learn if coach Mike Vrabel, executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf, director of player personnel Ryan Cowden & Co., agree.

On Friday, Vrabel used one of his stock answers when he said: “As far as the roster, any opportunities that we have to improve it — whether that’s the practice squad or the 53-man roster — we’ll always try to do that.”

The Patriots’ possible opportunities are unknown, but one source familiar with the team’s thinking said a veteran edge rusher behind Harold Landry III and K’Lavon Chaisson would be ideal, and that the void created by running back Antonio Gibson’s torn right ACL in Week 5 still stings.

Landry and Chaisson have combined for 10 sacks, while backups Keion White, Anfernee Jennings and Elijah Ponder have combined for zero. And the Patriots have just two running backs on their roster (Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson), an issue they’ve managed by elevating Terrell Jennings from the practice squad for games the past three weeks. But Jennings now must either be permanently moved to the 53-man roster or remain on the practice squad because he has reached the maximum number of elevations. Stevenson’s ball-security struggles (three lost fumbles this season) and the inexperience of Henderson (rookie) and Jennings (2024 undrafted free agent) make running back a potential target for New England.

How any potential addition affects team chemistry and the development of other players on the roster will be a strong consideration in the decision-making process, according to another source familiar with the team’s thinking. That seems obvious and also reflects how the Patriots like their current locker room culture.

The Patriots are well-stocked with 10 draft picks in 2026 (multiples in rounds 4, 6, 7), and eight draft picks in 2027.

One significant injury could alter the outlook, potentially putting the Patriots into a more aggressive mindset. But entering Sunday’s game, the Patriots had only one player on the injury report (safety Kyle Dugger, knee, questionable).

So, for now at least, it’s “we all we got, we all we need.”

2. Slow starts: The Patriots rank 30th in the NFL in points allowed on the first two defensive possessions of games, which was one of their points of emphasis last week, along with making it tougher to play at Gillette Stadium (where they are 1-2 this season).

Defensive playcaller Zak Kuhr said the team structured practice to highlight having a better start to the game.

“It’s something we’re emphasizing every day. We have to figure it out. There’s no excuse behind it,” Chaisson said. “We’re approaching it with that mindset to start out hot and finish strong as well.”

Added defensive tackle Milton Williams: “I always talk about the first 15 plays, the [other team’s] script. Teams see what is working against us on the first drive, and they’re all coming out trying to do the same thing. Once we get our feet in the ground and get going, you see what we’ve been able to do [No. 3 ranking in the NFL for fewest points allowed from the third possession to the end of the game]. We just have to start sooner.”

3. Vrabel’s intel: Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said Vrabel’s 2024 season spent as a consultant with the Browns (mostly on offense) was a “huge benefit” to the Patriots in preparation for Sunday’s game.

Smith described how Vrabel joined a defensive-based discussion before Thursday’s practice, which was focused on a specific situation and what might come up, sharing how he anticipated Kevin Stefanski’s Browns offense might handle it based on his experience there.

“Absolutely, just with the scheme, what they’re thinking, down and distance and situational football,” Smith said.

4. DL breakdown: Defensive line coach Clint McMillan, who has overseen a unit that has played an integral part in not allowing an opposing running back to reach 50 rushing yards in a game this season, was asked to use one word to describe each player.

Williams leads the group at 66% playing time, followed by Barmore (65%), Tonga (40%), Farmer (26.7%), Durden (21.2%) and Gregory (0%).

“I love coaching him. I’m excited for him. He’s been an extremely valuable player to the defense; the things he does don’t always show up in the stat columns, but he makes plays for the defense.” – Clint McMillan on DT Christian Barmore (65% playtime, 12 tackles, 5 QB hits) pic.twitter.com/kHQkrqTHj5 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 24, 2025

5. T. rex & Campbell: One of the top questions some scouts had about rookie left tackle Will Campbell entering the draft was his arm length, and if it would project him to playing guard in the NFL.

Campbell, the No. 4 pick, said this week that it led one fan to send a plastic inflatable T. rex to him at the stadium, which he shrugged off with a laugh. “I thought it was funny,” Campbell said, joking that he took a closer look at the return address on the package.

On a related note, last week’s offensive line dinner was at the Capital Grille — Shirley Temples, all around — with third-round pick Jared Wilson picking up the tab.

6. Dobbs a pro: When backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs was thrust into last Sunday’s win over the Titans in the third quarter while Drake Maye was checked for a concussion — and came through with a 12-yard completion on third-and-5 to keep a scoring drive alive that helped seal the win — Tommy DeVito was the lone player on the roster who could appreciate the dynamics of the situation.

DeVito was twice summoned to replace an injured quarterback during a game while with the New York Giants — first with Tyrod Taylor (ribs), then Daniel Jones (ACL) — and what made last week so unique to him was the suddenness of it.

“It happened so fast,” DeVito said. “It wasn’t like Drake [Maye] was laying on the ground and you knew, so you go warm up. [Drake] was waking back to the huddle, and I guess he got called from upstairs, so on the headset, you just hear, ‘Dobbs, go!’ For him to go out there and operate, and not have pre-snap penalties, that’s just not an easy thing to hop in and pick up where someone left off in the middle of a drive and you’re in that fringe area of the red zone … that’s something that is very real when you talk about preparing like the starter.”

Vrabel referred to Dobbs as a “professional” when asked what he has brought the team.

7. Thanks, Mom: Chaisson kept the football from last week when he recovered a fumble and returned it 4 yards for the first touchdown in his six-year NFL career. There was no doubt who was going to get it. “It’s all locked up at home, keep it safe, and I’m ready to send it to my mom [Nicole],” he said.

8. Show Team: Practice squad linebackers Bradyn Swinson and Darius Harris traveled with the team last week to Tennessee because they were named “Show Team” players of the week by the coaching staff (from the Saints practice week).

Players say it’s an honor given out each Wednesday in the full-team meeting to recognize the scout team players who provide the best look in practice.

Receiver Jeremiah Webb and defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. were the latest honorees (from the Titans practice week). Over the past several days, outside linebacker Truman Jones played the role of Cleveland’s Myles Garrett in practice.

9. Guy’s retirement: The Patriots welcomed longtime defensive tackle Lawrence Guy back to Gillette Stadium on Friday to sign a ceremonial one-day contract to retire as a member of the organization — something Guy said he asked for because New England was where he grew most as a player, on and off the field.

Guy’s 14-year NFL career, of which he spent seven seasons with the Patriots (including a Super Bowl win in 2018), was unexpected, considering he entered the league as a seventh-round pick. Guy’s voice cracked as he spoke about his wife, Andrea, and how much she means to him.

10. Did you know? The last time a Patriots quarterback has gone five straight games without an interception was in 2012, when Tom Brady accomplished the feat between weeks 7-12. Maye can match that mark Sunday against the Browns if he plays an interception-free game.