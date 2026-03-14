KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Home Opener vs Portland Thorns

We break down everything you need to know ahead of the Home Opener this Friday, March 13:

📅 SCHEDULE

5:00 p.m. – Sandlot opens

6:30 p.m. – Gates open

8:00 p.m. – Kickoff

Light Show: There will be light show elements in the stadium throughout the match, including during procession, goals, halftime, and at match end as a caution to photosensitive fans.

Before Arriving

🎟️ DOWNLOAD YOUR TICKETS Audi Field is a mobile-only venue. Log into your Ticketmaster account or Account Manager and add your tickets to your Apple or Google Pay Wallet.

Bringing friends along? Make sure to forward their tickets to them to save time at the venue entrance. Learn more >

🎒 REVIEW THE BAGGAGE POLICY Bags must be smaller than 14″ by 14″ by 6″, and no backpacks, coolers, or luggage are allowed. Review Audi’s Field Guide for information on restricted items. Fans with medical needs or diaper bags should email Audi Field’s Guest Experience and use Gate B to expedite entry. Learn more >

🥁 MARCH TO THE MATCH Join Spirit Supporters Groups on their way to Audi Field with the march to the match! Meet at the traffic circle (S. Capital St. and Potomac Ave.) starting at 7:00 PM, before walking over to Gate A together at 7:15 PM. The march will continue inside the stadium and around the concourse, so make sure to join as you can!

🥁 JUGGLING & PRIZES Spirit Bar Partner, Dacha Beer Garden and Right Proper will be hosting a juggling competition with from 5:30 PM- 8:00 PM. Kick off your match day at Dacha by making posters for the match and taking a chance at juggling and wining prizes such as stickers, beers, and scarves! Those who can show off their rainbow or around-the-world moves get automatic prizes! The top juggler of the night will receive a grand prize with items from Right Proper, Dacha Beer Garden, and Washington Spirit!

Prematch

🎁 FAN GIVEAWAY To start the season off right, the Spirit is giving away 6,000 cherry blossom rally towels. Make sure to arrive early to get yours!

🎶 ENTERTAINMENT Too Much Talent Band will be performing inside Gate A to welcome fans!

❤️ NATIONAL ANTHEM Jehreva Mitchell COLOR GUARD DC Fire

ASL Jillian Regen

Off the Pitch

📣 HALFTIME For the first time, the Spirit’s new entertainment team, Spirit Crew, will perform the halftime show. PLUS, enjoy an interactive light show*.

*Flash warning for photosensitive fans.

💫 SPIRITVILLE Located on the East Concourse, Spiritville will feature face painters, first game certificates, subsoccer, and more.

💧WATER STATION Free water will be available for fans inside of Gate B next to the Heineken Bar.

Item of the Match

Get your cherry-blossom-inspired kits at Spirit Fest to rep your favorite players!

💫 OUR CITY, OUR SPIRIT Celebrate the connection of DC and the Spirit in this iconic green hoodie.

🌸 SPIRIT IN BLOOM Get your cherry-blossom-inspired kits at Spirit Fest to rep your favorite players!

Want to know the story behind the kit? Learn More >

Plus, enjoy other new arrivals available at the stadium first.

🛍️ HOW TO GET YOURS Purchase during the game at the following merch locations: Spiritville, Section 130 or, Section 119.

If you placed an online order for in-stadium pickup, please use the designated line at the Spirit Shop location in Spiritville to collect your order. For pick-up orders, please have your order confirmation number ready.

Transportation

🚅 METRO Audi Field can be accessed from both the Navy Yard-Ballpark and Waterfront stations. The Navy Yard west exit is reopened for the 2026 season. The ADA shuttle will run from the west entrance to the Audi Field Club Shop on a continuous 15-30 minute loop, starting an hour before kickoff and ending an hour after the match. Parking is available at the Anacostia station, just one stop away on the Green Line.

🚲 BIKING Capital Bikeshare is providing valet services at the Capital Bikeshare station at Half St & Potomac Ave SW outside Audi Field for those biking to the game on Capital Bikeshare at no cost to fans!

Accessibility

Guests with special needs or accessibility questions are encouraged to contact the Audi Field Guest Experience team prior to matchday. To learn more about the courtesy shuttle, sensory room, and accessible seating, click here.

KULTURECITY SENSORY ROOM Fans with sensory sensitivities can take a break from the visual and auditory stimulations of matchday in the KultureCity Sensory Room, located on the Heineken Rooftop.

SENSORY BAGS Additionally, sensory bags are available while supplies last at Guest Services for any guest who may feel overwhelmed by the environment. Each bag is equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, and verbal cue cards.

Missing out?

Grab your tickets before the Home Opener vs. Portland Thorns FC sells out!

Get Tickets | View the Matchday Guide