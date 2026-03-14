Thomson wins Boca Raton mayoral race by 5 votes after recount

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Andy Thomson was declared the new mayor of Boca Raton by a razor-thin margin following a Friday recount of Tuesday’s elections in Palm Beach County.

At about 5 p.m., Thomson was declared the winner of the race by five votes — 7,572 for Thomson and 7,567 votes for challenger Mike Liebelson.

WATCH BELOW: Andy Thomson wins Boca Raton mayoral race after recount

Andy Thomson declared winner of Boca Raton mayoral race by 5 votes after recount

During Friday’s recount, Thompson was awarded four extra votes. Those extra votes came from a hand recount of “undervotes” and “overvotes.”

“Overvotes” occur when more selections are made than allowed in a contest. “Undervotes” occur when no selection is made in that race. Elections officials said these ballots are identified during the machine recount and reviewed during a manual recount.

Liebelson objected to those decisions and could challenge the results. One way is by challenging the canvassing board’s decision to award those four votes to Thomson or its decision not to count other ballots because it was too difficult to understand the voter’s intent.

Liebelson already sent a letter to the supervisor of elections saying he intended to challenge the results. His team is focusing on a group of mail-in ballots added to the count overnight. They’re concerned the dispersion of those votes seems disproportionate to the other mail-in ballots.

However, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link told WPTV the late jump is normal. Those were mail-in ballots dropped off at the location and the last pick-ups at post offices.

WPTV asked Liebelson if he plans to sue, but he said he didn’t have a comment at this time.

2 other recounts held Friday

Other recounts conducted by the canvassing board on Friday were for the South Palm Beach Town Council election and the Lake Worth Beach charter referendum question No. 5.

Results posted on the county’s elections site showed that after a manual recount, the Lake Worth Beach charter referendum question No. 5 received 1,640 “No” votes and 1,638 “Yes” votes.

Following a machine recount, results from the South Palm Beach Town Council election showed Francesca Attardi with 262 votes, Adrian J. Burcet with 237 votes, Sandra Beckett with 233 votes, Monte Berendes with 208 and Elvadianne “Elva” Culbertson 177 votes.

According to Florida law, the county canvassing board is responsible for ordering machine recounts when the first set of unofficial election results shows that a candidate for office or a ballot question was defeated or eliminated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast in that contest.

Law states that a manual recount must be ordered if the second set of unofficial results, following the machine recount, indicates that a candidate or ballot question was eliminated or defeated by one-quarter of one percent (0.25%) or less of the votes cast for that contest.

The Florida Democratic Party issued the following statement regarding Thomson’s victory:

“I’m thrilled to congratulate Mayor-elect Andy Thomson on this monumental victory. Winning by a margin of just 5 votes, this race is proof that organizing everywhere and talking to every voter will make all the difference in 2026,” said FDP Chair Nikki Fried. “Andy has led as a Councilman with integrity, care, and with the community’s best interest in mind. I have no doubt he will serve as Mayor with just as much heart and passionate service. Andy’s election marks the first time in decades that a Democrat has held the seat. This victory reiterates an undeniable trend in Florida: Democrats can run and win anywhere–including Donald Trump’s backyard. Floridians are tired of the chaos, corruption, and sky high prices on everything from groceries, to gas, and healthcare. They are voting for trusted leaders like Andy to steady the ship and return common sense, people-centered solutions back to our communities. We’re proud of Andy and his involvement with our Take Back Local program. By providing candidates with resources and on the ground support, the Florida Democratic Party continues to swing the pendulum in our direction.”

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin released the following statement: