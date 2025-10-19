KUTV reporter Paul Nelson passes away after battle with pancreatic cancer

KUTV lost a beloved colleague. Longtime Utah reporter Paul Nelson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2024. He lost his long battle Wednesday at home with his family.

Paul Nelson came to KUTV 2News with over two decades of experience in Utah journalism. He was instantly loved and respected by everyone at the station.

He was a hard worker, a great reporter, very funny – and the ultimate family man.

In February 2024, he started losing weight and was noticeably turning yellow – to the point where our photographers adjusted the color on their cameras.

Paul spoke about his diagnosis for a KUTV report.

“When people are showing symptoms that I was showing – the dark urine, the jaundice, uh, the nausea – by that time, frequently it’s already Stage 4 cancer,” he said.

“Stage 4” means the cancer had already spread to other organs. When diagnosed, Paul was at Stage 2.

“It was not as advanced as other people, but it’s still scary as hell,” he said. “You know, every now and then, if I have to think about the possibilities, you know, I still – I still freak out,” Paul said, tearing up.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox posted on X about Paul’s passing.

“Paul was one of the good guys and I truly enjoyed spending time with him. We will deeply miss him and our prayers are with his family,” he said.

Paul was on chemotherapy for months while recovering from an invasive surgery that removed the tumor, and parts of other organs.

MORE | Paul Nelson talks about cancer diagnosis in June 2024

His doctor said he has a few big advantages on his side – his support system, like his wife, Erica, and his positive attitude.

“My occupational therapist told me negative people don’t get better, so this is – this is how I have to look at it,” he said.

Every person at KUTV can testify that Paul was always positive – even on really tough days.

When things were the worst for him, Paul still showed care and concern for his coworkers. He urged everyone to get their annual check-up and ask their doctors questions if anything seems weird.

“Do not be afraid to ask your doctor small questions and do it soon – because if you have something serious that’s aggressive, who knows if how long, even a small wait could actually really hurt you,” he said.

That was Paul – always thinking of others.

Paul Nelson passed away three weeks before his 52nd birthday, and leaves behind his wife, Erica, three children – and many, many good friends.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Paul’s family pay for medical and funeral expenses.

