Florida throwback threads top Week 8 college football uniforms

Week 8 of the college football season brings another heavy throwback slate and homecoming matchups, similar to Week 7.

Florida will debut its 1970s throwback uniforms against Mississippi State. Florida hasn’t worn this particular look since 2021, which includes the classic interlocking “UF” logo and blue jerseys with white pants for a sleek combination.

Most notably, per GatorsOnline, Florida is undefeated when wearing throwback uniforms in homecoming games, dating back to 2006.

Here are the top uniforms from Week 8 of the college football season.

Throwbacks galore

After starting 0-4, UCLA is on a two-game win streak and will look to keep that momentum going against Maryland. The Bruins will bring out the powder blues for the homecoming game.

The look honors UCLA’s 1954 national championship winning team and was worn from 1954 to 1970. A powder blue jersey includes white stripes on the sleeves, while gold pants complete the combination.

Arizona State officially announced its 1975 throwbacks in September, but didn’t mention a date, teasing its debut in October. The debut will indeed take place on Saturday against No. 7-seeded Texas Tech.

The white-and-gold combination boasts a classic ASU sunburst logo on the lid, just like the 1975 team’s.

Straight outta ’75 📸 pic.twitter.com/x7eKFv3i6G — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) October 17, 2025

It’s been 30 years since Northwestern’s memorable 10-2 season, where it reached the Rose Bowl Game for just the second time in program history. Northwestern is paying homage to that run with its all-black threads against Purdue on Saturday.

Saturday Threads: Back in Black ⚫️🌹 pic.twitter.com/LrtSY0mRKI — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) October 16, 2025

Icy whites

A handful of teams are going with icy whites this week, led by Oregon and Cincinnati.

Facing Florida’s throwback uniform, Mississippi State will counter with an all-white look themselves, while Ole Miss has a blue lid to complete its ensemble.

Game 7⃣ Threads pic.twitter.com/IGz02rtWsj — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) October 16, 2025

Monochromatic heat

No different than Mississippi State against Florida, Texas Tech is going with a monochromatic look against Arizona State’s throwbacks. However, the Red Raiders will don a clean all-red combination.