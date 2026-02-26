Kyler Murray or Tua Tagovailoa? Will 49ers get a convincing offer for Mac Jones? Here’s the NFL free-agent QB buzz at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — As front-office executives and player representatives meet across lobbies, hotel rooms and hallways of the NFL scouting combine, an annual tradition returns.

Speculation about teams’ next moves and players’ next destinations often far outpaces the reality of deals that will materialize in the coming weeks and months. But the speculation is not usually emerging from thin air. More often, it reflects the conversations teams are having with each other and with player agents, as each party susses out what’s possible by discussing the many plans that are not.

So with an unusual free-agent quarterback market shaping up, let’s break down some of the buzz traveling through combine meetups — with the acknowledgment that much of it will reach its peak of reality in teams’ meetings this week.

Here’s what Yahoo Sports is hearing from coaches, executives and personnel evaluators in Indianapolis:

Malik Willis will have his choice

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 third-round selection is the belle of the ball among quarterbacks currently set to hit free agency. Malik Willis’ two seasons in Green Bay reflected a quarterback able to maintain production in spot play, whether a Jordan Love injury demanded Willis come in for a series, the end of a game he didn’t start or multiple weeks as a starter. Willis’ attractiveness in a market where quarterback demand outweighs supply should help him secure his value, but executives remain split on what he can command. One NFC executive said they’d be surprised if Willis’ average annual salary hit $30 million, while an executive from another NFC team said they’d be surprised if Willis’ salary doesn’t hit $30 million.

An AFC executive posited one consideration that could influence Willis’ decision among suitors. While Willis could choose simply to go to the highest bidder, the executive noted Willis’ two years in Tennessee without much opportunity showed him what it’s like to be in an environment not set up for quarterback success. Could that lead Willis away from a Justin Fields-like move, in which the Jets paid Fields handsomely last offseason but lacked a helpful ecosystem, and toward a move like Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold made with teams more ready to win?

Initially, evaluators pegged Willis to the Miami Dolphins as former Packers brass became their general manager (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and head coach (Jeff Hafley). Arizona, too, raised eyebrows when Mike LaFleur, brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, took the job. Arizona has more talent offensively but neither feels fully ready to thrive.

Kirk Cousins raises the floor

Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham confirmed Tuesday that the team would release Kirk Cousins on March 11 and “we won’t re-sign Kirk.” Expect Cousins to interest suitors, be it the Minnesota Vikings looking to pair J.J. McCarthy with a veteran or the New York Jets and head coach Aaron Glenn whose multiyear future may not be guaranteed.

An assistant coach who faced Cousins this past season said Cousins looked better in 2025 than 2024, with more time removed from his 2023 Achilles tear.

“They were functional, they moved the ball well,” the assistant said. “That four-game win streak and including winning against the Rams, that was not a fluke.”

One reason the Jets might be interested? Cousins would immediately raise their floor, perhaps bridging the gap until a 2027 quarterback draft class deeper than this year’s helps New York’s ceiling. The Jets hired former Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich to coordinate their offense. Cousins’ strength at executing designed plays, getting teammates in and out of the huddle, reading coverages and identifying changes in protections could allow the Jets to maximize Reich’s scheme.

The Kyler Murray vs. Tua Tagovailoa debate

Coaches and executives were split on which seemingly soon-to-be-released quarterback they’d rather have. The Cardinals and Dolphins shut down Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa, respectively, late in 2025. They thus avoided triggering further injury guarantees but have incentive to release their quarterbacks before additional guarantees trigger. Among three sources that included NFC and AFC coach and executive voices, two preferred Murray to Tagovailoa and one preferred Tagovailoa. The Murray camp emphasized how his mobility and out-of-structure play-making stressed defenses even if he’s dipped from his athletic peak. Murray is the “quarterback you don’t want to have,” one high-ranking AFC executive said, “and the quarterback you don’t want to face.” Others echoed that frustration Murray brings defenses and why it’s likely to earn him another starting job.

The Tagovailoa camp preferred the Miami quarterback’s accuracy and leadership to those of Murray.

“This is a guy who’s not far removed from 70% completion percentage,” an NFC assistant said. “A 100-plus passer rating. He’s had an explosive offense. He seems to at least care more.”

A high-ranking AFC executive said they believed both quarterbacks posed durability questions, but Tagovailoa’s were more pronounced. The executive saw Tagovailoa’s 2025 film as not just a showcase of a turnover uptick but also of a player physically in decline.

Could suitors compel the 49ers to give up Mac Jones?

Stay tuned for more clear bidding prices on the San Francisco 49ers’ second-string quarterback. But just as Sam Darnold resuscitated his career under Kyle Shanahan, Mac Jones’ 2025 season gives teams confidence he’s ready to do the same. The 49ers went 5-3 with Jones as he guided the team through Brock Purdy’s turf toe. That makes him very valuable to the 49ers — and to others. That San Francisco doesn’t need to trade him will up the cost. The 49ers, with Purdy and before, have a demonstrated history of relying on their backup quarterback. And yet, with Willis topping the free-agent market, Jones offers a more proven player. Shanahan said in late January that “you always listen to people and trade offers, but … I’d be very surprised if Mac wasn’t around us next year.” General manager John Lynch echoed the sentiment.

Expect the offers to come this week.

As one NFC executive put it: There’s a price.