Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet take major step in relationship after nearly three years of dating

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took a big step in their relationship over the weekend.

The “Kardashians” star and the actor showed love for each other on social media after she supported him at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, where he was honored with an award for his performance in his new movie, “Marty Supreme.”

After Jenner and Chalamet appeared in photos together at the Saturday evening event, she took to Instagram and shared pictures of her “Marty Supreme”-themed look — an orange Ludovic de Saint Sernin sequined gown — captioning the post with orange heart emojis.

The “Dune” star then “liked” the post and showed love in the comments section by leaving several orange heart emojis of his own.

This public display of affection marks the first time the couple has commented on either of their profiles. Prior to this, they’ve only “liked” each other’s posts.

Social media users were thrilled to see Chalamet’s comment, with one fan writing, “omgggg,” and another asking, “when is the wedding.”

A third person wrote, “we’ve waited so long to see this.”

Chalamet, 30, and Jenner’s new relationship development comes one week after Kylie’s mom, Kris Jenner, showed love to the actor on Instagram.

Kris posted a photo via Instagram Stories on Dec. 26 of a red and white “Marty Supreme” jacket. “Greatest movie ever!!!” the momager captioned the snap, as she tagged Chalamet in the sweet post.

Chalamet was also publicly included in the family’s Christmas celebrations for the first time since he and Kylie, 28, started dating in early 2023.

His name was iced onto the Kardashian-Jenner’s gingerbread house, which had the monikers of all the family members.

Fans were quick to spot his name above Kylie’s on the roof of the edible home, along with her children, Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Prior to the holiday inclusion, Kylie accompanied Chalamet to the Los Angeles premiere of “Marty Supreme” on Dec. 8.

The couple packed on the PDA on the red carpet and matched in coordinating orange looks.