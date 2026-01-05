World juniors hockey Canada vs Czechia live updates, score, highlights

Updated Jan. 4, 2026, 10:54 p.m. ET

The USA’s quarterfinal ouster means the world junior hockey championship will have a new champion for the first time since 2023.

Sweden gained a chance to win for the first time since 2012 when it defeated Finland in the early semifinal 4-3 in a shootout. Draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg had a goal and assist and Chicago Blackhawks draft pick scored the shootout winner.

The Swedes’ opponent will be Canada or Czechia, who are facing off in the night game in what has become a big rivalry.

The Czechs have ousted Canada in the playoffs the past two years and Canada knocked off Czechia in the 2023 final. Canada won the team’s preliminary round meeting 7-5 but forgot to do a handshake line and Porter Martone patted a Czech player on the behind after he scored an empty net goal.

USA TODAY Sports is providing live updates on Sunday’s world junior championships semifinals. Follow along:

Cole Reschny ties game for Canada

Reschny makes a power move to the front of the net and ties the game at 3:59. Canada 3, Czechia 3

Third period underway

3-2 Czechia. Winner will face Sweden in the gold medal game.

End of second: Czechia 3, Canada 2

Czechia goes ahead early in the second period and dominates play. Canada tuns it around to tie the game, but a late turnover leads to a last-minute goal by Adam Benak and a Czech lead. Michal gets two penalty shot attempts and has also hit the post three times in the game.

Czechia retakes lead

The Czechs take advantage of a Canada turnover and break into the zone. Max Curran makes a great pass to Adam Benak for the score with 42 seconds left in the second period. Czechia 3, Canada 2

Michael Hage awarded penalty shot

He’s slashed on a breakaway. Hage is tripped by the goalie on the shootout attempt, so he goes again. He tries the same move, but is stopped. Still 2-2.

Zayne Parekh scores. It’s the defenseman’s 11th point of the tournament. There’s still power play remaining. Canada 2, Czechia 2

Canada power play

Petr Sikora is called for slashing and Tomas Poletin is called for delay of game. Two-man advantage for 1:39:

Canada pressing

After being outplayed early in the period, Canada is started to press. Shot counter is not moving, however.

Czechia save

Michal Orsulak stops Tij Iginla in tight. Porter Martone tries to go for the rebound and is wrestled to the ice.

Brady Martin injury update

He won’t return to the game, TSN reports. Big loss for Canada.

Czechia takes the lead

The Czechs pin Canada in its own end and the puck eventually comes to Adam Titlbach, who gives Czechia its first lead of the bench. Czechia 2, Canada 1

Second period underway

Czechia has a carryover power play, but it’s over. Canada’s Brady Martin is not on the bench, per TSN.

End of first: Canada 1, Czechia 1

Their first meeting at the tournament featured 12 goals. This is more of a defensive battle. But the action picked up late as Canada’s Tij Iginla and Czechia’s Max Curran swap goals. Canada’s Brady Martin is shown grimacing on the bench after a collision.

Czechia power play

Jett Luchaenko is called for cross-checking after he’s shoved into Czech goalie Michal Orsulak. Jack Ivankovic stops Adam Novotny twice and the power play will carry over into the second period.

Max Curran ties it for Czechia

Curran is left alone in front and he scores off a rebound of a Tomas Galvas shot. Canada 1, Czechia 1

Tij Iginla scores for Canada

The Canadians look dangerous on the power play. Michael Hage has a great chance. Later, Michael Misa feeds Tij Iginla for the opening goal at 15:14. Canada 1, Czechia 0

Canada power play

Tomas Poletin is called for goaltender interference. Canada has the best power play in the tournament.

Midway through first

Defensive battle so far. Czechia leads 3-2 in shots.

Canada vs. Czechia underway

Goalies are Canada’s Jack Ivankovic vs. Czechia’s Michal Orsulak.

Canada-Czechia lines

Canada vs. Czechia rivalry

Czechia ousted Canada the last two years in the quarterfinals. Canada beat Czechia in the 2023 gold-medal game.

When is Canada vs. Czechia?

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Next up

Canada and Czechia will play in the second semifinal to determine the other gold-medal game opponent.

Final score: Sweden 4, Finland 3 (SO)

Sweden is heading to the gold medal game for the second time in three years.

Sweden wins in eighth round of shootout

Blackhawks prospect Anton Frondell scores to send Sweden to the gold-medal game. They’ll play the Canada-Czechia winner.

Shootout round five

Jack Berglund scores to extend shootout.

Shootout round four

Victor Eklund and Jasper Kuhta stopped

Shootout round three

Ivar Stenberg and Emil Hemming stopped.

Shootout round two

Anton Frondell stopped. Matias Vanhanen scores. 1-0 Finland

Shootout round one

Sweden’s Viggo Bjorck stopped as is Finland’s Leo Tuuva.

Shootout delay

They’re scraping the ice again.

Team Sweden will shoot first

Five-round shootout, then sudden death rounds if tied.

We’re going to a shootout

Sweden kills the penalty so we’re heading to a shootout.

Finland hits the crossbar

There’s 32 seconds left in the power play.

Finland power play

Viggo Bjorck is called for slashing. Finland won last year’s game on an overtime power play.

Sweden chance

Petteri Rimpinen stops Viggo Bjorck for another time on an overtime breakaway. How the shootout works at world juniors

Overtime so far

There’s 4:32 left. Good chances on either side.

Overtime underway

It’s 10 minutes of 3-on-3 sudden death before a shootout, if needed.

End of third: Sweden 3, Finland 3

For the second year in a row, a Finland-Sweden semifinal is going to overtime after Joona Saarelainen ties the game for Finland. The Finns won last year and they also beat the USA 4-3 in overtime in their last game at this year’s tournament. How overtime works at world juniors

2 minutes left

Tied 3-3.

Finland ties it up

Joona Saarelainen scores on a rebound of an Arttu Valila shot with 5:59 left to tie the game.

Sweden power play

Sweden on power play because of earlier call on Leu Tuuva. Sweden gets three shots but Finland kills it off. Petteri Rimpinen robs Jack Berglund.

Finland power play

Ivar Stenberg is called for tripping. Finland 0-for-2 so far. Finland gets chances but power play ends when Leo Tuuva is called for slashing.

Third period underway

3-2 Sweden. Winner goes to the gold-medal game. Loser plays for bronze.

End of second: Sweden 3, Finland 2

Two more strange goals in that period. Finland ties it up on a Sweden own goal and Sweden goes ahead after Petteri Rimpinen gets his stick stuck in the mesh after making a save. Shots are 20-15 Finland.

Finland pressure

The Finns hit the crossbar and two Swedish players break their sticks as Finland applies pressure late in the period. But Swedish goalie Love Harenstam dives out to cover the puck.

Sweden retakes lead on bank shot

Petteri Rimpinen is out of position with his stick stuck in the mesh after he make a save on Eddie Genborg. Genborg then banks in the puck off the goalie. Another strange goal in this game. Ivar Stenberg gets an assist for his second point of the game. Sweden 3, Finland 2

It’s an own goal as the puck comes off the glass and Swedish defenseman Alfons Freij puts it in off his goaltender as he tries to clear. Finland’s Jasper Kuhta get credit for the goal. Sweden 2, Finland 2

Sweden takes lead

Draft-eligible Ivar Stenberg scores through a screen on a delayed penalty. Sweden 2, Finland 1

Second period underway

Score is tied 1-1.

End of first: Sweden 1, Finland 1

The start of the game was nearly disastrous for Finland. Goalie Petteri Rimpinen misplayed a puck for a Sweden goal at 36 seconds. Then Sweden went on a power play 16 seconds later. Finland killed that off and settled down. They got a tying goal with 3:34 left in the period. Finland-Sweden games tend to be tight, and that’s the case again. Finland leads in shots, 11-7.

Finland ties it up

Atte Joki takes a pass atop the right faceoff circle, gets into better position and beats a screened Love Harenstam for the tying goal. Sweden 1, Finland 1

Finland power play

Felix Carell is called for delay of game for putting the puck over the glass. Sweden kills it off. Finland gets two shots and lead 8-4 in shots for the game.

Finland power play

Casper Juustovaara is called for slashing. Sweden kills it off.

Sweden power play

Heikki Ruohonen is called for tripping at 52 seconds. Finland gets a big kill, allowing no shots.

Sweden takes early lead

Linus Eriksson flips a shot toward the net and it goes in at 36 seconds as Petteri Rimpinen appears to misplay it. Sweden 1, Finland 0

Lucas Pettersson update

Sweden’s Lucas Pettersson is missing the game because he’s ill.

Sweden vs. Finland game underway

It’s Sweden’s Love Harenstam vs. Finland’s Petteri Rimpinen in net.

What channel is Sweden vs. Finland and Canada vs. Czechia world juniors hockey semifinals today?

TV channel: NHL Network

Livestream: Fubo, which offers a free trial to new subscribers, or Sling TV.

What time are Sweden vs. Finland and Canada vs. Czechia world juniors hockey semifinals today?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET (3:30 and 7:30 local time)

The Sweden-Finland game is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and Canada-Czechia will start at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Grand Casino Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the home of the Minnesota Wild.

World juniors hockey semifinals: How to watch, stream

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 4

Location: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)

TV: NHL Network

Streaming: Fubo and certain levels of Sling TV carry NHL Network.

World junior championships semifinals today

Jan. 4

All times p.m. ET

Sweden vs. Finland, 4:30

Canada vs. Czechia, 8:30

Sweden has powerful power play

Sweden’s power play is connecting at 45% in the tournament, second only to Canada (47%).

Sweden vs. Finland lineups

Sweden players to watch

Blackhawks No. 3 overall pick Anton Frondell has five goals and seven points. Forward Jack Berglund (Flyers) and defenseman Alfons Freij (Jets) also have seven points. Forward Ivar Stenberg is expected to be a top draft pick in June. He has two goals and five points at the tournament.

Finland players to watch

Forward Heikki Ruohonen (Flyers) has two goals and six points. So does defenseman Lasse Boelius (Ducks). Finnish goalie Petteri Rimpinen (Kings) has played every minute of the tournament.

Sweden vs. Finland rematch

Sweden and Finland played in the 2025 semifinal, and Finland skated off with a 4-3 overtime victory. Benjamin Rautiainen scored the winner from a bad angle on the power play. Konsta Helenius, a Buffalo Sabres first-round pick, had four assists in the game.