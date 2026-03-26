Lakers Announce Deandre Ayton Injury Update Before Pacers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers enter their matchup against the Indiana Pacers with momentum despite having their nine-game winning streak snapped in a close loss to the Detroit Pistons. Even with the setback, the recent stretch has highlighted a team beginning to find rhythm and build strong on-court chemistry.

Much of that success has been driven by Luka Doncic, who has been dominant over the past 10 games, while Austin Reaves and Lebron James continue to provide consistent scoring support.

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Contributions from DeAndre Ayton and Rui Hachimura have helped round out the offense, and Marcus Smart’s defensive presence has been key on the other end of the floor.

However, the Lakers were dealt more bad news before Wednesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Smart has been ruled out with a right ankle contusion, and Hachimura will miss the game due to right calf soreness, marking their second straight absence. Ayton was also downgraded to questionable with back soreness (h/t Dan Woike of The Athletic).

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Hours before tip-off, Los Angeles announced another update, officially ruling Ayton out for the contest (h/t Khobi Price of The California Post). This will be a significant setback for the Lakers, who have relied on a full-team effort during their recent success.

Losing Ayton will impact their rebounding presence, while Hachimura’s scoring and floor spacing, along with Smart’s defense, hustle and secondary scoring, will all be missed. As a result, the Lakers may need to lean more heavily on backup options such as Jaxson Hayes and Jake LaRavia.

Ayton has been productive this season, averaging 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 63 games while shooting 67.2% from the field and 61.9% from the free-throw line, slightly below his previous standards.

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Hachimura has also delivered solid contributions, averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 50.5% from the field and 43.8% from 3-point range in 59 games.

Smart has added 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, shooting 39.9% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range across 60 games, with his impact extending beyond the stat sheet through his defense.

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A former Arizona standout and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Ayton has developed into a solid center at the NBA level. After earning All-Rookie honors, he began his career with the Phoenix Suns, where he produced several strong seasons before a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers and, eventually, a move to Los Angeles. Injuries have slowed him at times, as he has dealt with ankle and leg issues throughout his career.

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Ayton has been somewhat inconsistent with the Lakers but has shown improvement as the playoffs approach. He signed a two-year, $16.6 million contract with Los Angeles in July 2025.

His long-term future with the team remains uncertain, as his role and performance down the stretch could play a key part in determining how the Lakers approach next season.

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This story was originally published by Athlon Sports on Mar 25, 2026, where it first appeared in the NBA section. Add Athlon Sports as a Preferred Source by clicking here.