Lakewood murder-suicide: Father fatally shoots wife, youngest daughter before killing himself, officials say

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A Lakewood father fatally shot his wife and youngest daughter Thursday before opening fire on his eldest daughter and killing himself in front of her, authorities said.

Deputies responded at around 7:55 a.m. Thursday to the 5800 block of Lorelei Avenue, near South Street, to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The caller stated that her father had shot at her and was now lying near her on the floor unconscious, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived, they were met by an “extremely distraught” 19-year-old woman who was detained for questioning after she came outside. Inside the house, they found three deceased individuals — the teenage girl, a man, and a woman.

Deputies entered the home and found the woman’s father, identified as 52-year-old Hector Lionel Alfaro, lying on the floor in the den of the home suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

As deputies continued through the home they located Alfaro’s 48-year-old wife in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to her torso.

In a second bedroom, deputies found a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was later identified as Alfaro’s youngest daughter.

The 19-year-old woman, identified as Alfaro’s eldest daughter, heard gunshots inside the home while she was asleep.

Alfaro then appeared near her armed with a handgun and shot at her several times; however, she was not struck by gunfire.

Alfaro then shot himself while standing near his 19-year-old daughter.

The 19-year-old did not sustain any injuries and was taken to the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to be interviewed by investigators. LASD Lt. Daniel Vizcarra noted that she was not a suspect or a person of interest in the case.

The lieutenant confirmed that a gun was recovered at the home.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters cleared the location by 8:51 a.m. and did not take anyone to a hospital, a Fire Department spokesman said.

A 17-year-old girl and two adults were found dead Thursday morning inside a home in Lakewood following a triple shooting, authorities said.

“There is no threat to the public at-large and there is no outstanding suspect,” Rogers wrote on social media.

Sheriff’s Capt. Daniel Holguin told reporters at the scene: “Obviously this incident is a tragedy. Lakewood is one of the safest cities in L.A. This is definitely going to affect our community regarding this tragedy, but like (Vizcarra) said, at this time it seems like an isolated incident and there’s no safety issues to the public right now.”

Anyone with information about the murder-suicide is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.