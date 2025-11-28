Lamar Jackson felt mother’s wrath as he was ‘cussed out’ – Football – Sports

Lamar Jackson’s mother, Felicia Jones, was not shy about expressing her disappointment with the Baltimore Ravens quarterback after he missed several opportunities during a loss last season.

In Week 13 of the 2024 campaign, Jackson rushed eight times for 79 yards in the Ravens’ 24-19 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, much of that performance came in the final moments when the star quarterback took off on a 39-yard scramble with less than one minute left in the fourth quarter.

During a postgame press conference, Jackson shared that his mom “cussed him out” for not using his legs more often. “Yes, my momma just told me that. She just cussed me out, so I’m mad,” he admitted at the time.

“She said there were lanes I should have [taken] and ran, but I was trying to let guys develop routes.”

As the old adage goes, mom is always right. “We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progressions,” Jackson acknowledged.