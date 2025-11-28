New movies streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, HBO Max, Prime

One of these movies is what you should watch tonight.

This weekend’s choices include theatrical releases arriving on streaming like “Train Dreams” on Netflix and “The Ugly Stepsister” on Hulu.

There are original new movies, too, including the Netflix holiday romantic comedy “Jingle Bell Heist.”

A long Thanksgiving weekend is upon us, and for movie lovers, that means visiting streaming services stuffed with new films and avoiding turkeys whenever possible.

Platformslike Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV and Amazon’s Prime Video have a feast for your eyes and entertainment for all different tastes. There are theatrical releases to catch up on, such as an unconventional romantic comedy and a horror movie told from the perspective of a dog. (No, really!) Don’t sleep on the original streaming fare, either, like a London-set Netflix Christmas comedy.

Here are 10 new and notable movies you can stream right now:

‘After the Hunt’

Worth a watch just for Julia Roberts unleashing hell on some college kids. Luca Guadagnino’s psychological thriller stars the Oscar winner as a renowned Yale philosophy professor whose loyalties are tested when her protege (Ayo Edebiri) accuses the teacher’s faculty colleague and pal (Andrew Garfield) of sexual assault.

Where to watch: Prime Video

‘Champagne Problems’

If you’re a fan of the nonstop seasonal romances, here’s the next one on the list. Minka Kelly plays a businesswoman in France to make sure the sale goes through for a famous champagne brand. She falls for a nice Parisian fellow (Tom Wozniczka) who just happens to be a key part of the deal and doesn’t want to sell the family vineyard.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’

OG “Conjuring” stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return for one last case as supernatural investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. This time, it gets personal as the Warrens look into a haunted mirror and evil spirits terrorizing a Pennsylvania family, and the freaky paranormal activity involves the Warrens’ daughter Judy (Mia Tomlinson).

Where to watch:HBO Max

‘Don’t Trip’

Young screenwriter Dev (Matthew Sato) will do anything to make it in Hollywood. However, he makes the mistake of befriending unpredictable, possibly murderous addict Trip (Will Sennett), the son of a top Hollywood producer. Alex Kugelman’s dark comedy rocks a mean streak while sending up the film industry, nepo babies and toxic masculinity.

Where to watch: Tubi

‘The Family Plan 2’

Mark Wahlberg returns in the action comedy sequel as a former government assassin/loving dad, this time with a holiday spin. He and the family travel to London to spend Christmas with his daughter, but a run-in with an old foe (Kit Harington) sends him and his loved ones on a trip through Europe filled with international shenanigans.

Where to watch: Apple TV

‘Good Boy’

Believe it or not, the most innovative horror movie of the year stars an adorable Nova Scotia duck tolling retriever. Indy the dog plays a canine best friend whose owner moves into his grandfather’s old place and is haunted by a dark spirt. The pooch does what he can to protect him in a scary movie that’s equally unsettling and thoughtful.

Where to watch:Shudder

‘Jingle Bell Heist’

Sophia (Olivia Holt) is an American retail worker living in London who can’t afford her mom’s cancer surgery. Nick (Connor Swindells) is a divorced repairman struggling to provide for his kid. They team up to rob a posh department store at Christmas – and might even find some holiday love – in the seasonal romantic comedy.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Oh, Hi!’

A new couple (Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman) travel to the countryside for their first romantic getaway: lake makeout sessions, over-the-top renditions of “Islands in the Stream” and some harmless sex play. Then a truthful reveal upends those loving antics and sends the rom-com into “Misery” but fun territory.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Train Dreams’

Set in the early 19th century, the absorbing and thoughtful period drama stars Joel Edgerton as a logger working on building the railroad in the Pacific Northwest whose job keeps him away for long periods from his wife (Felicity Jones). Tragedies and a changing America test his mettle as he struggles to keep living his life and moving forward.

Where to watch:Netflix

‘The Ugly Stepsister’

In this clever mix of “Cinderella” and “The Substance,” Elvira (Lea Myren) goes to extreme lengths to marry the charming poet prince of her kingdom. But the “beautification” process to beat out the competition involves old-school rhinoplasty and the use of tapeworms (eww) in a stomach-churning body horror twist on a familiar fairy tale.

Where to watch: Hulu