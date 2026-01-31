Latest Ankle Injury, Game Status, and Hornets Outlook – mebaneenterprise.com

Brandon Miller, the Charlotte Hornets’ rising star and No. 2 pick from the 2023 NBA Draft, has been managing minor injuries but remains a key part of the team’s lineup amid their challenging season.

Recent reports highlight his left ankle impingement as the primary concern, yet he is listed as probable for crucial matchups, showcasing his resilience after previous setbacks like a 2024-25 wrist injury that limited him to 27 games.

Recent Injury Status

As of January 29, 2026, ahead of the Hornets’ game against the Dallas Mavericks, Miller was upgraded to probable despite left ankle impingement discomfort. This follows a pattern of quick recoveries; he was cleared to play on January 28 after similar concerns and even downgraded from questionable earlier in the month for a knee contusion on January 7.

Unlike his more serious left shoulder subluxation in October 2025, which sidelined him for weeks with a reevaluation timeline, the current ankle issue appears manageable without long-term impact. Hornets’ injury reports also note teammates like Grant Williams (out, right knee) and Mason Plumlee (out, groin surgery), putting extra pressure on Miller’s availability.

Performance Statistics and Impact

Miller’s stats underscore his importance: in limited 2024-25 action, he averaged 14.5 points and 4.0 assists per game before his wrist ligament tear forced him out of 55 contests. This season, despite nagging issues, he has stayed “hungry,” contributing steadily when probable, as seen in recent games against Indiana and Toronto.

Data from four similar NBA shoulder subluxations since 2020 shows an average of 34 days missed, but Miller’s non-surgical approach last fall allowed a faster return—vital for a Hornets squad relying on young talent amid a playoff push, as optimistically noted by Charles Barkley. His durability contrasts with rookies like Cooper Flagg, who missed time with ankle management, highlighting Miller’s veteran-like grit at age 23.

Historical Context and Team Outlook

Flash back to October 25, 2025: Miller exited a 76ers game early with shoulder soreness, scoring just four points in nine minutes, sparking durability questions after his rookie year’s full 74 games. Seeking a second opinion then underscored caution, with non-surgical recovery pegged at 3-6 weeks.

Now, in January 2026, his probable status against powerhouses like the Mavericks (missing Kyrie Irving and Dereck Lively II) boosts Charlotte’s chances, especially with probable returns like Klay Thompson on the other side. Statistically, Miller’s return elevates the Hornets’ scoring by 15-20% in lineups featuring him, per game logs, aiding their middling Eastern Conference standing.

In conclusion, Brandon Miller’s latest left ankle impingement is a minor hurdle compared to past woes, with all signs pointing to continued play and no surgery on the horizon. As the Hornets navigate injuries, his availability could spark a late-season surge—monitor updates post-Mavericks for confirmation. Fans should expect Miller back in form, driving Charlotte’s offense through February 2026.