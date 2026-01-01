Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Premier League preview, team news, stats & head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 18 Premier League games against Newcastle (W13 D5), since a 2-0 away loss in December 2015.

Newcastle have failed to win any of their last 29 Premier League away games against Liverpool (D5 L24), their joint-longest winless run against an opponent in their league history (also 29 at Man Utd between 1973 and 2012).

Liverpool are looking to complete the Premier League double over Newcastle for the 12th time – it would be the most they’ve done so against a specific opponent in the competition (currently 11, joint with West Ham).

Liverpool are winless in their last five Premier League games (D4 L1), last having a longer run in a single season between November and January in 2002-03 (11 under Gérard Houllier). Indeed, Liverpool could fail to win each of their opening six league fixtures of a calendar year for the first time since 1954 (first 10) – the last year in which they were relegated.

Since beating Bournemouth 4-2 on the opening weekend, Liverpool haven’t scored more than twice in any of their last 10 Premier League home games. They’re averaging just 1.45 goals per game at Anfield this term, their lowest in a campaign since 2011-12 (1.26).

Only Sunderland (7) and Wolves (7) have failed to score in more Premier League away games than Newcastle this season (6). 70% of the Magpies away goals this term (7/10) have come in their two wins on the road (4-1 v Everton, 3-1 v Burnley).

No side has scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of Premier League games this season than Liverpool (13), while only Bournemouth (13) have conceded more in this time frame than Newcastle (12).

Against no side has Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah been involved in more Premier League goals than he has against Newcastle (19 – 10 goals, 9 assists). An assist in this match will see him become the first player in Premier League history record double figures for both goals and assists against an opponent.

Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai has had more shots from outside the box than any other player in the Premier League this season (33), while he’s also had the highest percentage from distance among all players to have at least 25 attempts (73% – 33/45).