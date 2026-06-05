Laverne Cox on visibility, action & her upcoming honor at Lifelong’s Pride Gala in Seattle

Laverne Cox is an Emmy-winning actress, producer, author, and advocate. She has spent more than two decades fighting for transgender rights — being a voice for those who aren’t in the room, using her platform to challenge misinformation, and promote real-life change for the LGBTQ+ community.

She is a leader in this space, and yet, she still considers herself a student.

“I’m still a student at 54 years old,” Cox said in an interview with Seattle Refined. “I have to continue to learn and listen and be teachable, so that I can be a better teacher.”

This is exactly why Cox is being honored with the “Pride in Action” award at Lifelong’s inaugural Pride Gala: An Evening for Equality in Seattle.

(Image: Courtesy of Lifelong)

The event on Saturday, June 13, will bring together civic, business, philanthropic, and creative leaders to celebrate Pride while raising funds for Lifelong’s mission to provide food access, housing support, medical case management, and other essential services to more than 8,200 people in Washington.

Hosted by celebrity stylist and television personality Brad Goreski, the gala will feature performances by Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Seattle native Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters, and RuPaul’s Drag Race favorite Miz Cracker. Seattle native and actress Jean Smart and actress Bella Thorne will serve on the gala’s honorary committee, while Cox and social media personality Chris Olsen will be honored for their advocacy and leadership.

Cox is truly “Pride in Action” embodied — to list everything she’s done in her career would take thousands and thousands of words. She is one of the most influential transgender advocates in the world.

(Image: Courtesy of Lifelong)

Cox was the first openly transgender person nominated for an Emmy in an acting category for her role on Orange Is the New Black. She has produced groundbreaking documentaries, including Disclosure, and has published a memoir, Transcendent. She uses her work to fight against the dehumanization of trans people in media and the resulting discriminatory policies. She said she has become increasingly committed to speaking candidly and exposing the truth, even when doing so may come with professional consequences.

In the short span of our 30-minute interview, it was clear that this work — and fighting for her people — mean everything to her.

“It’s existential for me,” she said. “I love us, I love trans, I love trans people, I think we’re anointed, I think we’re amazing, I love us so much, and I love me so much […] I think we’re beautiful, and I think we deserve all the things.”

Cox recently hosted Outright International’s annual gala, and said gatherings like that reinforce her belief in the power of community. Being in a room with fellow advocates and allies serves as a reminder of the community’s resilience and collective strength.

“When we’re gathered together, we feel our collective power, we feel how magical we are, and how much we love each other,” Cox said. “There’s just something that’s life-giving about that, that’s life-sustaining.”

Cox said grassroots organizations like Lifelong often have the greatest impact on people’s lives because they can provide direct services to local communities and those in need.

“It’s all about the local organizations,” she said. “Local organizations foster community and foster a sense of ‘I’m not alone.’ You can go somewhere and meet people who are like you and have similar experiences, and that support piece is just everything, just not feeling alone and isolated is just everything.”

(Image: Courtesy of Lifelong)

Cox’s favorite thing about events like Lifelong’s Pride Gala is listening to other people’s stories and being in a room surrounded by her people.

But she also made it clear that there needs to be specific strategic action involved, too. Throughout her advocacy journey, Cox has said that visibility can change lives — but it isn’t just visibility that matters, it’s the quality of that visibility.

“We’re fighting fascists now. There’s no both-siding this,” she said. “I’m all about love and civility, and it’s always about love for me, but also the truth of the situation, we can’t. We have to be in the truth of what we’re up against.”

Cox hopes people who attend the gala in Seattle leave with a renewed sense of purpose and a reminder that we all need each other. She said that to be a better ally, it’s about “what you say when I’m not in the room,” being willing to actually listen to trans people, and also being willing to have that conversation when they cannot.

“No matter what’s happening out there, we need not be defined by how other people talk about us or see us,” she said. “We can define ourselves, and we have power, and we have voice, and agency, and being in community with each other is a reminder of that.”

Lifelong’s inaugural Pride Gala: An Evening for Equality starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at The Sanctuary in downtown Seattle. They are offering 20% off tickets in celebration of Pride Month when you use the code PRIDE20. You can purchase tickets online.

Abby Luschei is Seattle Refined’s assistant editor and digital producer. She can be reached at aluschei@seattlerefined.com. Follow her on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.