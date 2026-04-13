Levante vs. Getafe prediction, where to watch, La Liga standings

April 13, 2026, 9:15 a.m. ET
La Liga’s matchweek wraps up with Levante hosting Getafe on Monday at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, a clash between a side deep in a relegation fight and a team chasing a European spot.
The home side is bottom of the table with 26 points and seven points from safety, though Luis Castro’s side has shown some resilience lately, losing just once in its last five league matches.
Levante has also been difficult to beat at home in this fixture specifically, going unbeaten against Getafe at Ciudad de Valencia since 2012 in La Liga play.
Watch Levante vs. Getafe on ESPN+
Getafe arrives in eighth place riding its best stretch of form in years, having won four of its last five matches including a 2-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao.
José Bordalás’s side has the third-best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding just 31 goals, and has won three of its last four away fixtures.
If you are looking for betting advice for the matchup, we’ve got you covered. Here are the latest odds for the game, courtesy of OddsWire.
La Liga standings
La Liga standings
Levante vs. Getafe game odds
Levante vs. Getafe prediction, pick
Getafe overcomes its recent struggles at this venue, getting three points against a Levante team likely headed down.
Prediction: Levante 0, Getafe 2
Levante vs. Getafe channel, start time, streaming
- When: Monday, April 13
- Where: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia (Valencia, Spain)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Channel/streaming: ESPN+ (WATCH HERE), ESPN Deportes
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