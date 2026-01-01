Ranking 10 options for Eagles in NFL Draft first round: Why TE Kenyon Sadiq is best outcome

Before offering the Philadelphia Eagles’ 10 best options with the No. 23 pick, it’s important to establish that the Eagles are unlikely to draft at No. 23. General manager Howie Roseman has traded up or down in the first round in seven of their past 10 drafts. That trend does not make this a futile exercise, because the Eagles can sometimes trade up 1-3 spots just to ensure they land a desired player. And they’ll trade down if there are multiple players in a given tier.

There’s also a good chance that the Eagles take somebody they didn’t expect to drop. That happened last season with Jihaad Campbell and with Quinyon Mitchell in 2024. It’s easier to have a targeted approach in the top half of the draft. The following list includes 10 players who’ve come up in different mock draft simulations, although there’s a real chance that a number of them are off the board. There could be 15 options to consider and it might not be sufficient. That’s the reality of drafting No. 23. This also isn’t ranking the likelihood of the Eagles’ pick, but how I’d rank these 10 options. Debate away in the comments section…

1. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

This would be the best realistic outcome for the Eagles. He’s a blue-chip player who is the consensus top prospect at his position. He has an almost unprecedented athletic profile (6-foot-3, 241 pounds, 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 43 1/2-inch vertical jump and 133-inch broad jump) and is one of the youngest prospects in the draft. The position is a long-term need for the Eagles, and there’s also a short–term pathway to playing time. The knock here is that it’s not a priority position. But if you focus less on the “TE” on his profile and more on offensive skill players, it’s an easier case to make. There’s a thought that you wait until Day 2 to find a high-level tight end, and history can be used as evidence. The success of Brock Bowers in 2024 and the relative success of Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland last season show the upside of a first-round tight end. Sadiq also lacks prolific college production, but there’s enough of a combination of tools and tape to feel strongly in Sadiq as a high-level prospect. This would represent the Eagles’ biggest investment in a tight end in the draft since Keith Jackson in 1988.

2. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Howie Roseman puts considerable weight on upside and “tools in the body” when making a first-round selection, and that’s the appeal to Proctor. He has characteristics that cannot be taught: 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, 33 3/8-inch arms with a vertical jump that lands him in the 90th percentile. He started 40 games in the SEC and is still only 20. He’s far from a finished product, and there’s so much to work with that this screams “Eagles’ pick” — and a strong one. He could become Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement. The inconsistencies in his game are a concern in scouting reports, but the high-water mark includes flashes of dominance that show what he can become. There’s concern that he might not be an ideal fit for the new Eagles’ scheme and could profile more as a guard, but I wouldn’t get fixated on a present-day scheme when making an investment like this. Take the prospect who has the chance of becoming the best player. It’s served Roseman well before.

3. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

A similar sentiment to Proctor applies to Freeling, although they’re different types of players. Freeling is 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms and an athletic profile that you’ll have a hard time finding with that frame — a 4.93-second 40-yard dash with a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump. He started only 16 games at Georgia, but he was second-team All-SEC in his first year as the full-time starter and his quickness and power were already evident. There’s much development ahead of him at age 21. Whether Freeling or Proctor, this pick would be an attempt at finding a long-term bookend for the Eagles. Freeling only has left tackle experience, although a year of practice on the right side could help with the acclimation process. This would also be a good outcome for Roseman.

4. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Among the wide receivers in this tier, Tyson has the best chance of becoming a high-level starter. He’s 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds and even without athletic testing, you can see the ability to create separation and beat defensive backs. The major knock on him is an injury history that has kept him from finishing any of his seasons in college. The medical staff would need to sign off on the pick. If they feel the injury concerns can be mitigated (similar to Jihaad Campbell last season), then the value and upside are clear. Tyson had elite production at Arizona State when he was on the field, including 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games last season and 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024. The recent trade for Dontayvion Wicks should not keep the Eagles from adding a potential difference-maker at wide receiver, a position where they haven’t added a rookie in the first two rounds since 2021.

5. Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn

The Eagles’ preference is likely to go offense to add more young, cost-controlled players on that side of the ball, and it’s the sensible approach. But value is value — and the Eagles need more talent at edge rusher. That’s where Faulk comes into the equation. Did you like Mykal Williams as a possibility last year? Then you’d like Faulk this year. He’s 6-foot-6 and 276 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms, a 97th-percentile vertical jump, and 96th-percentile broad jump. He can play in different spots along the line of scrimmage and can replace Jaealan Phillips’ size profile among the young edge rushers on the depth chart. Faulk had only 10 sacks in three years at Auburn and was not a dominant pass rusher, but the size and traits at age 21, with enough glimpses of production, would be a strong swing for the Eagles to take.

6. Vega Ioane, interior offensive line, Penn State

The idea of taking a guard in the first round is not the most appealing option, except that Ioane is the clear top interior lineman in the draft and it’s a position where the Eagles have long-term questions. Landon Dickerson’s injury history opens speculation about how long he’ll play, and Tyler Steen is entering the final year of his contract and still has not become entrenched as the long-term guard. That’s why you can see the appeal of Iaone, who is 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds with 32 career starts and was second-team All-American. He’s not a top athlete at the position, but he’s a mauler with unquestioned production. It’s a down-the-middle pick for a team that prioritizes building the roster inside and out and gives the Eagles a potential long-term answer at guard.

7. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

In Dane Brugler’s way-too-early mock draft last April, Parker was projected as the No. 4 pick after a standout 2024 season with 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. He wasn’t as productive in 2025 — he had five sacks and 9.5 tackles for losses in 12 games — but he’s an explosive pass rusher who can play with power and stop the run. At 6-foot-4 and 263 pounds, he has a ready-made frame. The athletic testing won’t wow you, but he’s going to be an NFL edge rusher and he’s still only 21. Comparisons have been made to Bradley Chubb, who thrived in Vic Fangio’s scheme and has been a strong starter in the NFL. My guess is the Eagles go offense, but Parker is worth the consideration.

8. Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana

Cooper’s production for the national champions will catch your attention, and at 6-feet and 199 pounds with a 4.42-second 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical jump, there’s also a good combination of traits. What stands out with Cooper is the big-play ability. He had 30 plays of 20-plus yards during the past two seasons, and he averaged 21.2 yards per catch in 2024. Last season, he finished with 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns. Penn State supporters who double as Eagles fans surely remember Cooper’s game-winner in the back of the end zone. He broke 27 tackles last season, showing what he can do after the catch. The Indiana offense gets a lot of credit when discussing Cooper, but he was the one making the plays in space. He gets the edge here over other wide receivers to consider, such as Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion.

9. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Boston is different than most of the other top receivers because of his size and playing style. He’s big-bodied (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) with a wide catch radius and makes plays on the ball. He didn’t run a 40-yard dash, so there’s no standardized speed metric for him, but he’s not known to be a burner. That’s not his game, and the big question for Boston is whether he can create the separation needed to excel in the NFL. There are a number of receivers with this body type who are draft misses because of the lack of separation, but there are also players — such as what the Eagles saw with Alshon Jeffery — who can create separation with their bodies. Boston topped 60 catches and 800 yards in each of the last two seasons, with 20 combined receiving touchdowns during that period. So, the production was apparent. If the Eagles feel he can translate, the size and physicality would give the offense a different dimension on the outside and allow him to complement DeVonta Smith for years to come. He’s not my favorite receiver in this class, but you can see the appeal.

10. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

A group of offensive tackles could be considered in this spot, including Utah’s Caleb Lomu and Arizona State’s Max Ihaeanachor. The upside traits of Lomu and/or Iheanachor could be appealing, but Miller’s seemingly high floor, while still having projectable traits, makes him the safety pick on this list. He was a four-year starter who was twice first-team All-ACC. He’s 6-foot-7 and 317 pounds with 34 1/4-inch arms and was 87th percentile in the vertical jump and 90th percentile in the broad jump. Miller has a wrestling background that comes through with his hand usage. He’s only 22, so it’s not as if he’s an old prospect, but the experience can sometimes be used against a prospect because they’re viewed as more developed than a less-experienced prospect. And it’s not a knock that he’s been almost exclusively a right tackle if that’s his eventual position with the Eagles.