Lionel Richie warns rising stars to embrace fans after bizarre Chappell Roan incident

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Lionel Richie knows the fame game can be a challenge, and issued a warning to rising celebrities after Chappell Roan faced backlash following a negative fan encounter.

During a sit-down with his son-in-law, Joel Madden, the Good Charlotte frontman admitted he hadn’t once heard his father-in-law complain about fans approaching him in public.

“I was invisible once,” Richie explained, before acknowledging that he has a difficult time ignoring fans. “They want to say something to you. And you can see it on their face. They want to say something. And for me to ignore them, would be the worst.”

RIO MAYOR BANS CHAPPELL ROAN FROM PERFORMING IN HIS CITY AFTER FAN INCIDENT CONTROVERSY

He added, “Sometimes you meet the person you idolize the most, and you’re sorry you met them.”

The “All Night Long” singer said, “I made a promise to myself – I’m never going to be that. Never.”

Richie noted that star status isn’t for everyone.

“The thing that happens a lot of times is, I tell people when they get into the business, there’s one thing you didn’t calculate,” he said. “I hope you like people.

“Because if you don’t like people, here’s how it’s going to sound. You spend the first half of your career going, ‘Look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me, look at me.’ And then you finally get famous. ‘Don’t look at me. Don’t look at me. Don’t look at me.’”

He added, “The universe gave you what you asked for. Now what is it about people that you don’t like, or you want to be famous and rich without the people? It doesn’t work like that. You have to be able to engage.”

While in town last week to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil , the “Pink Pony Club” singer allegedly directed security to scold his daughter after she spotted Chappell having breakfast at the hotel in São Paulo, according to professional soccer star Jorginho Frello.

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Chappell, 28, addressed the incident on Instagram stories and later denied the fan encounter after the “very upsetting” situation caught the eye of Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere.

In a statement shared on X, Cavaliere said that Chappell was no longer welcome to perform in his city .

“I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city — this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo No Rio,” he wrote in a statement translated from Portuguese. “I doubt that Shakira would do that! By the way, @FrelloJorginho, your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!”

The “Good Luck, Babe!” singer jumped on social media Sunday morning to explain her “half of the story” while lying in bed.

“I didn’t even see. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. No one came up to me. No one bothered me,” the musician confided to her followers while lying in bed. “I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel, I think these people were staying at the hotel as well.”

“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me. They weren’t doing anything.”

She added, “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children. Like, that is crazy.”

“I am sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something and that if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”

Jorginho, a midfielder for Campeonato Brasileiro Série A club Flamengo, wrote on Instagram stories that his family went through a “very upsetting situation” involving Chappell prior to her Lollapalooza Brazil set.

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He claimed online that his 11-year-old daughter was reprimanded by Chappell’s security for looking at the singer.

“The worst part is she didn’t even approach her,” he wrote. “She simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mum. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything.”

Jorginho wrote that after his daughter walked by, “A large security guard came over to their table while they were still having breakfast and began speaking in an extremely aggressive manner to both my wife and my daughter, saying that she shouldn’t allow my daughter to ‘disrespect’ or ‘harass’ other people.”

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He added, “It’s sad to see this kind of treatment coming from those who should understand the importance of fans. At the end of the day, they are the ones who build all of this. I sincerely hope this serves as a moment of reflection. No one should have to go through this, especially not a child.”