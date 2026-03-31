Phoenix Suns’ injury report gets late addition before Grizzlies matchup on Monday

MEMPHIS – The timing couldn’t be more delicate for the Phoenix Suns. A late injury report addition listing Grayson Allen as questionable due to left knee management sounds worrisome because of the timing, although it could just be a rest. Although this is a team still searching for continuity, the clock ticks toward postseason intensity.

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Already without Dillon Brooks, Phoenix faces a reality modern contenders know well as depth isn’t optional; it’s survival. Allen’s spacing and quick-trigger shooting quietly stabilize lineups that otherwise lean heavily on isolation scoring. Remove that, even temporarily, and the offensive ecosystem shifts. Tonight’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies, a team battling its own injuries, creates an unusual equilibrium. Both sides are compromised, which turns the game into a test of adaptability rather than firepower. For Phoenix, that means leaning even harder into Booker.

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott with forward Grayson Allen (8) against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But Booker’s recent surge comes with nuance. His 28.4 points per game over the last 10 outings show volume dominance. For fans, it raises a critical question of whether Booker can get momentum going before defenses tighten up more in the playoffs. Strategically, resting Allen on the first night of a back-to-back may be the smarter long game. The Suns aren’t chasing just wins; they’re chasing cohesion. Health now could translate into execution later.

Nov 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) celebrates with Devin Booker after being pulled from the game after setting the franchise record for three pointers in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

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Phoenix doesn’t need perfection; it needs clarity and momentum in these last eight games. Roles must solidify, Booker’s efficiency must keep on elevating the offense, and rotational stability must emerge. If the Suns can come away with a victory on Monday night, they would start on this late-season road trip on the right foot.

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Reporter Benjamin Bliklen covers the Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Cardinals, and Phoenix Suns for Burn City Sports. You can follow him on his X account, @BenBliklen