Live Basketball Updates: FSU 47, UMass 43

Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball returns to action on Saturday, December 13th at noon when they face UMass at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic. The game between the Seminoles and Minutemen will be shown on the ACC Network. A stream is available here.

Noles247 will have updates throughout the game. Updates will include starting lineups, any changes to availability, stats and notes, play-by-play (in the comment section), and more.

FSU is 5-4 on the season and has lost three in a row. The Seminoles are 0-2 in neutral-site games so far this season and winless away from home (0-3 overall). FSU last played on Saturday, December 6th when they lost to Top-10 Houston, 82-67, in the Houston Hoops Classic at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. FSU is in their first season under head coach Luke Loucks.

The Seminoles are expected to wear their turquoise uniforms against UMass. It marks the 34th time the Seminoles will wear the uniforms since first wearing them on November 17, 2013, in an 89-61 win over UT Martin. Florida State most recently wore the turquoise uniforms against Georgia Southern on Nov. 21, 2025. The Seminoles’ game against UMass marks the third time they will wear the Heritage uniforms against the Minutemen.

UMass is 7-3 on the season and on a four-game winning streak. They defeated Boston College, 76-74, on Wednesday, December 10th in the Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass. They are 2-2 on the season in neutral-site games and that is the same mark for all of their non-home games so far this season. They are led by head coach Frank Martin, who is in his fourth season with the program. He is 54-50 in his time with the Minutemen. He is 342-251 over 19 seasons as a collegiate head coach.

FSU is playing in the Orange Bowl Classic for the 15th time. FSU is 10-4 in their previous 14 appearances and won last year’s game where they faced Tulane. They faced UMass in the first-ever appearance in 1999 and again in 2013 with FSU losing the first and winning their second head-to-head meeting in the event.

The Seminoles have a 5-4 advantage over UMass all-time in their series. They first met in 1992, most recently met last season. FSU defeated the Minutemen last season, 92-59, in the final game of the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Monhegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., on November 24, 2024. FSU has a one-gamew winning streak in the series.

