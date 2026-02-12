Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball vs. No. 20 Clemson

Virginia Tech squares off against No. 20 Clemson tonight at 7 p.m. ET; follow along for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

HALFTIME | Virginia Tech 40, Clemson 33

The #Hokies drew a wide-open look for Hansberry at the horn. He drilled it and as a result, Virginia Tech leads by seven at intermission. Bedford leads with 16 points on a 6-for-10 mark.

H1 10.0 | Virginia Tech 37, Clemson 33

The Hokies are up four; they call time with ten seconds to spare before intermission. They have the ball with a chance to extend their lead. Lawal, Hammond, Pasha, Avdalas and Christian Gurdak are the five on the floor to close out the half.

H1 1:36 | Virginia Tech 37, Clemson 31

Bedford. Again. Three-pointer gives him 16 points and Virginia Tech a six-point lead.

H1 2:00 | Virginia Tech 34, Clemson 31

He drained the free throw, then got down the floor for a left-block layup. Bedford’s up to 13 on a 5-for-9 clip.

H1 2:47 | Virginia Tech 31, Clemson 31

Bedford muscled into the lane for a jam and was fouled. Chance for a three-point play — and the lead.

H1 3:30 | Clemson 30, Virginia Tech 29

Virginia Tech is down by one at the U-4 MTO. Davidson has a team-high 10 points for the Tigers.

H1 3:51 | Virginia Tech 29, Clemson 28

Deadlocked match through just over 16 minutes. Each team has led for five-plus minutes. The Hokies grabbed the lead off a Lawal trey.

H1 6:39 | Virginia Tech 26, Clemson 24

The Hokies are in front at the U-8 media timeout. Tech, so far, is paced by eight points from Jailen Bedford, while Tobi Lawal and Antonio Dorn have logged five and four points, respectively. Virginia Tech is shooting 11-of-16 (68.8%) from the field.

H1 7:00 | Virginia Tech 24, Clemson 24

Lawal received an alley-oop from Amani Hansberry; however, Clemson responded with a Davidson layup — the forward has a team-high eight points.

H1 8:20 | Virginia Tech 22, Clemson 22

Deadlocked again. Now at 22-all. Hammond knocked down a jumper for his first points since Duke (Jan. 31).

H1 9:15 | Virginia Tech 20, Clemson 18

Both teams are sporting essentially identical numbers from the field; Tech’s shooting 8-for-13 to Clemson’s 14. The difference? The Hokies have shot 4-for-6 from deep.

H1 11:00 | Virginia Tech 16, Clemson 15

The Hokies are back in front. Schutt triple. Clemson has outscored the Hokies, 10-4, in the paint.

H1 12:42 | Clemson 12, Virginia Tech 11

Clemson’s shooting 6-for-9 through nearly seven and a half minutes. Of note: Izaiah Pasha is in. His first action since Louisville (Jan. 24).

H1 16:00 | Virginia Tech 6, Clemson 6

The Hokies are deadlocked with Clemson through the opening four minutes. The Tigers are 3-for-5; Virginia Tech is 2-for-5.

H1 18:40 | Virginia Tech 3, Clemson 2

The Hokies waited for an opportune shot. They got one. A Jailen Bedford triple gives Virginia Tech the lead.

H1 START | Clemson 2, Virginia Tech 0

Clemson wins the tip, and Carter Welling gets to the rack. We’re underway in Clemson. You can follow along on ACC Network.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies’ starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 – Jailen Bedford – Guard

– Jailen Bedford – Guard No. 1 – Tobi Lawal – Forward

– Tobi Lawal – Forward No. 3 – Ben Hammond – Guard

– Ben Hammond – Guard No. 13 – Amani Hansberry – Forward

– Amani Hansberry – Forward No. 17 – Neoklis Avdalas – Guard

More Virginia Tech Basketball News: